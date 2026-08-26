Olympic Champion Makes Bold Promise to Return This Season Despite Limping Incident

Marcell Jacobs arrived at the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham with one clear goal: make history by completing a 100m three-peat. The reigning Olympic champion instead suffered a devastating mid-race injury that threatened to completely derail his entire competitive campaign. After weeks of intense uncertainty regarding his physical status, the Italian sprinter recently shared a highly encouraging medical update with his supporters.

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On August 25, Jacobs uploaded a series of pictures and a video documenting his ongoing training and recovery process. The visual update featured him standing inside an indoor swimming pool and sitting alongside fellow Italian sprinters Filippo Dezza and Chituru Ali in a changing room. A separate video showed Jacobs actively running on the track, providing definitive proof that he has resumed intense physical activity. He concluded the post with a bold, defiant message regarding his immediate athletic future.

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The final image displayed Jacobs smiling broadly in a selfie, with a noticeable metallic detail on one of his upper teeth and a large silver-colored ring adding to his look. The post also featured moments from swimming, boxing and other training activities. Jacobs captioned the post as, “Still working 💪🏾🔥 The season is not over. See you very soon 😤”

The update comes after a more reassuring medical development earlier this month. The MRI carried out on August 19 gave doctors a clearer picture of Jacobs’ injury. The Italian Athletics Federation, FIDAL, confirmed that he suffered a moderate muscle injury to the left pectineus muscle, located in the upper thigh and groin area.

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The federation also confirmed that the injury was already in the process of healing when the MRI was performed. Jacobs had begun treatment after the European Championships and continued his therapy in Rome. The new training video shows that Jacobs is progressing, but he hasn’t said when he will return to competition.

The loss came at a particularly awkward time as Jacobs appeared well equipped to compete for another European championship earlier in the day. He was running 10.08 seconds in the semifinal, and he had the form necessary to battle for the gold. But the injury he suffered during his warm-up altered all that. Jacobs got the start going in the final, but failed to maintain his pace.

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Britain’s Romell Glave claimed the European title with a time of 10.09 seconds; silver went to Jeremiah Azu and bronze to Germany’s Owen Ansah. The poor showing came after a season for Jacobs that typically has been plagued by injury issues, as he had suffered a series of setbacks throughout 2025.

Marcell Jacobs’ injury woes return after promising start to 2026 season

Jacobs has battled a severe string of physical setbacks that completely decimated his previous athletic calendar. In March 2025, he missed scheduled races in Miami due to a left rectus femoris ailment that required a 40-day recovery period. He later withdrew from the European Team Championships and Nancy meeting in June before pulling out of Diamond League events in Lausanne and Brussels that August. Following that disastrous 2025 campaign, he entered the new year determined to reestablish his historical dominance.

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Jacobs opened his 2026 outdoor campaign in Savona on May 20 with a wind-aided 10.01-second sprint. He officially broke the 10-second barrier by clocking 9.99 seconds at the Golden Gala in Rome before lowering his legal season’s best to 9.96 seconds in Paris on June 28. Just three days later in Eisenstadt, he recorded a massive, wind-aided 9.67-second finish with a +4.1 m/s tailwind. That incredible velocity makes his current rehabilitation efforts vital for his long-term championship aspirations.

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The Birmingham defeat remains incredibly frustrating given the undeniable speed he displayed heading into the European Championships. Jacobs continues to focus his rehabilitation efforts on targets that extend far beyond the remainder of the 2026 schedule. The Olympic champion explicitly stated that he is already meticulously preparing for the 2027 World Championships and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.