Olympic Champion Makes Powerful Statement With Achilles Injury Return

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah withdrew from the Jamaican Olympic Trials in 2024 with an Achilles injury, dealing a major blow to the country’s hopes. At the time, she was the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m and was expected to defend her titles at the Paris Games. Instead, she stepped away from the competition. Now, after more than 20 months out, the 33-year-old has returned to her main event in 2026 with a performance that signals she is back.

At Velocity Fest 19 at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 19, 2026, Thompson-Herah lined up for the women’s 100m semifinal. Interestingly, she clocked 10.92 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to win her heat. This was her fastest time since 2023 and her best mark of the season so far. More than that, it currently stands as the third fastest time in the world this year.

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She finished comfortably ahead of Jonielle Smith, who ran a personal best of 10.99, and Jodean Williams, who followed in 11.02. But Elaine Thompson-Herah’s time is still short of her personal best of 10.54, which made her the fastest woman alive in 100m, but it brings her closer to that level than many expected at this stage of her return. There was, however, a twist.

Despite qualifying as the fastest into the final, Elaine Thompson-Herah did not return to the track later. As she withdrew from the final, which was eventually won by Lavanya Williams in 10.96. While the reason for the withdrawal is not known, even without the final, the message from Kingston was clear. This was not just a routine early-season race.

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With 10.92, she now sits No. 3 in the world in 2026, behind Adaejah Hodge at 10.77 and Shanese Walker at 10.80. Jamaica, once again, dominates the sprint lists, holding six of the top ten times globally.

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But the bigger question is not about the 10.92. For someone like Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has already achieved so much, there is almost nothing left to prove. So why is she still here?

Elaine Thompson-Herah is still holding one final dream

Elaine had already done almost everything the sport could offer. Five Olympic gold medals. An Olympic silver. A world title. 4x Diamond League finals. She had reached the level most athletes only dream about. But her Paris Olympics didn’t end the way it was supposed to. But even after Achilles’ injury in 2024, she could have walked away! By late 2025, Thompson-Herah returned to full-time training under coach Reynaldo Walcott.

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During that time, she shared a personal note that revealed what this phase really felt like. “Dear Self take a moment to pause and appreciate how far you have come. Thank you for hanging in there, despite the tough times and for navigating life’s ups and downs with courage. I honour the battles you’ve fought, the lessons you’ve learned, and the resilience you’ve shown even when you felt like crumbling,” she wrote.

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Elaine Thompson-Herah admitted she had been too hard on herself at times, not always trusting her instincts or giving her body the rest it needed. And then she made a promise. To be kinder to herself. “Trust the process and your own journey, without comparing it to others. Prioritise your own happiness and peace. You are enough, just as you are, and the best is yet to come. With love and gratitude. Me, Elaine.”

And that points toward something bigger – the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Even voices around the sport, including track analysts like Coach Rob, have hinted at the same idea: “So Elaine Thompson’s era is back, or at least she is coming back… But I’m pretty sure that if she’s coming back, she only has one event on her mind. It’s likely going to be the Olympic Games. So between now and 2028.”

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If this return continues the way it has started, the road to 2028 might just carry one more chapter from one of sprinting’s greatest names. Only time will tell how this turns out for Elaine Thompson-Herah.