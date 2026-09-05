Olympic Champion Makes Public Apology to US Runners After “Losers” Comment, But With One Condition

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s night in Brussels ended with a frustrating fourth-place finish in the Diamond League Final, as Cameron Myers surged late to claim the 1500m title. The Olympic champion admitted he was not good enough to win, but his frustration boiled over after the race when he called his rivals “losers” and branded them “a bunch of cowards.” His comments quickly drew attention, particularly after American star Cole Hocker’s agent hit back at the Norwegian’s criticism. Now, Ingebrigtsen has made a fresh move in the growing controversy that has taken an unexpected turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I shouldn’t have called anyone losers. I apologise for that. It was beneath me, regardless of the adrenaline and emotions. But I stand by what I said about Cole and his team acting cowardly. They told the other athletes and the organisers that they were targeting a specific pace and were bringing in their own pacemaker to set that pace, but then they did something completely different,” Ingebrigtsen told Dagbladet through his press contact Espen Skoland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy has been bubbling since the end of the Brussels final. Myers came up big in the final moments, winning the 1500m in 3:30.14. However, Ingebrigtsen finished fourth in 3:30.52, unable to respond as the race reached its decisive point. The result was clearly frustrating for the Olympic champion who admitted after the race that he had not done enough to win. But his comments soon moved beyond his own performance.

Speaking to NRK, Ingebrigtsen lashed out at the field. “Damn, what a bunch of losers I’m running against,” he said. The Norwegian was particularly unhappy with Hocker’s approach. Ingebrigtsen claimed that Hocker’s team had indicated before the race that they were targeting a particular pace and would use their own pacemaker to establish it. That led the other athletes to expect Hocker to help push the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Ingebrigtsen believed Hocker changed tactics once the race began and chose to sit behind the other runners. “He fooled us all,” Ingebrigtsen said, arguing that Hocker’s approach was completely different from what the other athletes had been led to expect. The remarks quickly caught the attention of Hocker’s camp.

Ray Flynn, Hocker’s agent, responded to Dagbladet with a sharp criticism of the Norwegian’s comments. Flynn accused Ingebrigtsen of looking like a runner who was blaming others because he had failed to win. “Jakob now appears as a whiny runner who blames others,” Flynn said. The agent also argued that it was embarrassing for a major champion to complain about other athletes after losing and accused Ingebrigtsen of showing disrespect toward competitors who have recently been beating him in the 1500m.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the criticism now coming directly from Hocker’s camp, Ingebrigtsen has explained what he believes was behind his reaction. On Saturday morning, he acknowledged that his choice of words had gone too far. For the Olympic champion, the issue was also about the expectations created for the spectators. “When you promise the crowd a fast race, you have a responsibility to follow through, at least in my view,” he added.

Ingebrigtsen also revealed that he and Hocker had already discussed the incident face-to-face after the race. According to the Norwegian, the two athletes talked through what had happened and considered the matter settled. That is why he questioned Flynn’s decision to publicly respond. “If you’re not allowed to show a bit of passion after a race, you should find a sport that doesn’t want an audience,” he said. Hocker, meanwhile, appears ready to leave the dispute behind and focus on the next major competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocker faces a star-studded Budapest test after Brussels controversy

Hocker now turns his attention to the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, where the Olympic champion faces another major test in the 1500m. He will meet Jakob Ingebrigtsen again, but this time the field also features Josh Kerr, the 2023 world champion and world mile record holder, and 2025 world champion Isaac Nader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocker has a lot of history on his hands coming into the race. Though Ingebrigtsen has previously won their battles, including the 2021 Tokyo Olympics 1500m final, it was Hocker who took control in a huge way in Paris. The American achieved an Olympic-best time of 3:27.65 and Ingebrigtsen was content with fourth place.

Then came a big win over the Norwegian in the 5000m final at the World Championships in 2025. The overall series between Ingebrigtsen and Hocker is still in the favor of Ingebrigtsen, but Hocker has now won on two of the largest stages in the sport. Their heated exchange in Brussels has only added another layer to a rivalry that is already packed with history.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes Budapest more than just another race for Hocker. He will have to put the Brussels controversy aside while facing two of the biggest names in the 1500m, with Kerr joining Ingebrigtsen as another serious threat to his title hopes.

Ingebrigtsen, meanwhile, is qualified for both the 1500m and 5000m in Budapest, with his 1500m place coming through an exceptional invitation. The Norwegian will have another opportunity to settle the latest chapter of his rivalry with Hocker on the track.