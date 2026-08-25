Olympic Champion Reveals Untimely Injury Reason for Withdrawing From Next Race With Rival

Keely Hodgkinson had a chance to take revenge against a familiar rival, but she will have to wait a bit longer for that highly anticipated rematch. At the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, Hodgkinson suffered a frustrating defeat against Audrey Werro in the 800m final. The Swiss star secured the victory with a championship-record time of 1:54.81. The reigning Olympic champion was forced to settle for a silver medal finish in 1:55.01. That bitter defeat immediately shifted global attention toward a scheduled rematch in Switzerland.

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With that European Championship defeat still fresh in fans’ minds, excitement was rapidly building for the rivals to renew their fierce battle at the Zurich Diamond League. Hodgkinson was originally scheduled to line up against Werro, Georgia Hunter Bell, Lilian Odira, and Femke Broeders-Bol in a stacked women’s 800m field on August 27. The British Olympic champion ultimately shattered those promotional expectations by issuing an official medical update.

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Hodgkinson confirmed that she would not compete in Zurich due to a lingering physical issue.

“Unfortunately the body isn’t quite ready to race again after the European Championships,” Hodgkinson explained in her public statement. “We’ve made the decision to skip this race and get ready for the next one. Sad to miss it, hopefully see you next year!”

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This specific withdrawal follows a broader pattern of careful physical management throughout her current athletic campaign. She further added,

“We’ve made the decision to skip this race and get ready for the next one. Sad to miss it, hopefully see you next year!” The Zurich withdrawal also isn’t Hodgkinson’s first time dropping out of a race this season.

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The Zurich cancellation is not Hodgkinson’s first time dropping out of a marquee race this season. She previously qualified for the 400m final at the UK Athletics Championships in 2026 before pulling up with muscle tightness and sitting out the event shortly before the starting gun. She also opted out of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games to specifically manage her demanding schedule and concentrate on the European Championships. Despite these careful scheduling decisions, the British star has consistently reiterated her desire to face elite international competition.

Hodgkinson previously made it abundantly clear that she desperately wanted to test herself against the world’s absolute best runners.

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“I signed myself up for Zurich because I knew everyone was in it but me,” Hodgkinson stated in Birmingham earlier this month. “I want to be in with the best and I think that’s going to bring out the best in me.” Track and field fans will likely see that elite mindset on display when the sport shifts to Belgium next month.

But fans may not have to wait too long to see Keely Hodgkinson and Audrey Werro face each other again.

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Hodgkinson gets another chance to challenge Werro in Brussels

Hodgkinson is set to compete in the women’s 800m at the 2026 Diamond League Final in Brussels on Saturday, September 5, at the King Baudouin Stadium. Both Hodgkinson and Werro are officially listed for the race, setting up another potential chapter in their growing rivalry.

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The rivalry first began to take shape at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, where Hodgkinson claimed 800m gold and Werro finished second. The turning point came at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 7. Hodgkinson appeared to be on course for another victory after moving past Werro with around 300m remaining, but the Swiss star produced a stunning finish to fight back and win in 1:53.98.

Hodgkinson finished second in a British record 1:54.33. Werro’s performance made her the first woman in decades to run under 1:54. Now, Brussels could provide another major chapter.

If Hodgkinson is fit enough to compete after withdrawing from Zurich, she could finally get another opportunity to challenge Werro. Hodgkinson is also listed for the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from September 11-13, giving the pair another possible meeting later in September.