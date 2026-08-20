Olympic Champion Shares Positive Injury Update Following Limping at 100m Finals

Marcell Jacobs’ hopes of defending his European 100m title ended painfully in Birmingham. After looking strong in the semifinal, the Italian struggled to maintain his stride in the August 11 final before slowing with a left‑thigh problem. He refused to stop and pushed through to finish seventh in 12.26 seconds, raising concerns about the injury. Nine days later, scans revealed encouraging news: the damage was moderate and already healing.

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On August 19, Eurosport Italia shared a post on Instagram featuring a statement from the Italian Athletics Federation, FIDAL. The federation explained that Jacobs had undergone an MRI in Rome to determine the extent of the problem.

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The MRI showed a moderate injury to the pectineus muscle in Jacobs’ left thigh. FIDAL confirmed the injury is already in the process of healing, offering reassurance after initial uncertainty. Jacobs began treatment immediately after Birmingham and will continue therapy in Rome.

The Olympic champion had arrived in Birmingham hoping to add another European 100m title to his collection after winning gold in Munich in 2022 and Rome in 2024. His semifinal performance had offered encouragement, clocking 10.08 seconds to win and looking ready to challenge for another crown. But the final unfolded very differently. Once the gun went off, Jacobs struggled to find his rhythm, limped before the finish, and crossed the line in 12.26 seconds.

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Jacobs finished seventh, a stark fall from his semifinal dominance. Britain’s Romell Glave won the European 100m title in 10.09 seconds, Jeremiah Azu took silver, and Germany’s Owen Ansah earned bronze. Jacobs also had to forgo the relay.

The 2025 injury cycle had already disrupted his season, and Birmingham’s setback threatened to repeat it.

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Marcell Jacobs’ 2026 Comeback Derailed by Birmingham Injury

In March, Jacobs withdrew from races in Miami due to a left‑thigh muscle injury that required treatment and rehab. In June, another thigh issue sidelined him again, and in August he pulled out of the Diamond League in Lausanne and Brussels after a minor training injury.

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Those repeated setbacks left him with only five outdoor races in 2025. But 2026 had offered a chance at redemption. He opened with a 10.01 in Savona on May 20, then broke the 10‑second barrier with a 9.99 at the Golden Gala in Rome.

On June 28, he ran a legal 9.96 in Paris, his fastest time of the season. Days later in Eisenstadt, Jacobs clocked a wind‑assisted 9.67 with a +4.1 m/s tailwind. Though not legal due to the wind, it showed his potential.

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That made the Birmingham injury even more disappointing. After fighting back from a difficult 2025, Jacobs appeared ready to challenge for another European title before his latest setback changed everything.