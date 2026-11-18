A five-year ban changed the course of Brianna Rollins-McNeal’s career after she was found to have tampered with medical documents submitted to explain a missed doping test in January 2020. The suspension, upheld by the CAS in July 2021, kept the 2016 Olympic 100m hurdles champion out of the Tokyo and Paris Games. After serving her ban, Rollins, now 35, finally returned to competition in 2026, hoping to put those difficult years behind her. However, her return has not been without challenges, as she recently opened up about the criticism she faced following her comeback.

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Speaking on Real Talk With Tee on November 17, Rollins recalled how people reacted when she returned to running this year. Rather than focusing on her comeback, she felt the attention quickly shifted to her past. “The first thing they want to say is highlight my shortcomings,” she said.

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She also spoke about how difficult it was to feel grouped with athletes accused of cheating. “It’s being put in a category of people… that have been cheating and, like, having no integrity in the sport. That’s not me, and I felt like being put in that box just sucked,” Rollins said. For her, the hardest part was feeling that people were judging her as part of a group rather than seeing her as an individual.

Rollins’ comments come after a difficult period in her career. Her first suspension came in 2017, when she received a one-year ban after recording three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. She returned to competition in 2018 and continued to establish herself as one of the leading American hurdlers. However, her second anti-doping case in 2021 proved to be a much bigger setback.

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The case began after a doping-control officer visited her home in January 2020, but she was unavailable to provide a sample. Rollins later explained that she had undergone an abortion two days earlier and was recovering at home. However, the disciplinary proceedings also examined medical documents she submitted to explain the missed test. The tribunal found that she had intentionally altered dates on the documents, leading to a charge of tampering with the results-management process.

After her suspension ended in August 2025, Rollins finally made her return to the 100m hurdles in 2026. She competed at the ATX Sprint Classic on June 20, finishing fourth. It was her first 100m hurdles race since 2019. While the result was not the kind of finish she might have hoped for, simply getting back into competition marked a new beginning after years away from the track.

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But the reactions to her return have not always been easy to deal with. During the interview, Rollins explained that she had to remind herself that her past mistakes should not define her entire identity.

“I had to, you know, really know who I am in God, and my identity is not attached to my mistakes. It’s not even attached to my wins either,” she said. She then explained that her faith has helped her stay grounded through the criticism and difficult moments. “I am who I am through the grace of God,” Rollins added.

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The former Olympic champion also spoke about the importance of not allowing other people’s opinions to take away her peace. She admitted that constantly listening to what others think of her would make it difficult to be at peace with herself. And while she is now trying to move beyond her past, her journey in track and field was once filled with remarkable achievements.

Brianna Rollins-McNeal rose to the top before making her comeback

Before her career took a difficult turn, Brianna Rollins-McNeal had already made a name for herself as one of the best hurdlers in the world. Her breakthrough came in 2013, when she enjoyed a remarkable season at just 21 years old. While competing for Clemson University, she won the NCAA indoor and outdoor hurdles titles before carrying that success to the senior level. She also set an American record of 12.26 seconds in the 100m hurdles at the 2013 US Championships, a mark that stood until 2016.

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That same year, Rollins took her talent to the World Athletics Championships in Moscow, where she won gold in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.44 seconds. The victory made her a world champion. Her outstanding season also earned her the Bowerman Award.

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Three years later, she reached the biggest moment of her career at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rollins won the 100m hurdles final in 12.48 seconds to become an Olympic champion. It was an especially memorable race for the United States, as her teammates Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin finished second and third. Rollins also added a silver medal in the 60m hurdles at the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

Her success did not end with Olympic gold. Rollins returned to top-level competition in 2018 and enjoyed another strong season, winning four Diamond League races before claiming the overall title. She recorded a season-best time of 12.38 seconds and remained among the world’s leading hurdlers. However, her momentum slowed in 2019. At the World Championships in Doha, she was disqualified in her 100m hurdles heat after a false start. It would be her last appearance at a major international championship before her lengthy absence.

After her five-year suspension ended in August 2025, Rollins finally made her return to competition in 2026. Her first 100m hurdles race since 2019 came at the ATX Sprint Classic on June 20, where she finished fourth in 12.93 seconds. She soon showed that she could still fight for victories, winning the 100m hurdles at the Ed Murphey Classic on July 10 in a wind-assisted 12.88 seconds. While she still has work to do to get back to the level that made her an Olympic champion, the victory was an encouraging step in her comeback.

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With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics also on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Rollins will set her sights on another Olympic appearance. For now, she seems focused on finding her rhythm again.