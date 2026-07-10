Olympic Champion Switches Events to Break 27-Year-Old World Record After Last Disappointing Race

Last month, Emmanuel Wanyonyi faced a tough moment when he lost by just 0.01 seconds to 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus in his primary event – 800m. After the loss, the Olympic champion praised the teenager, saying, “This boy is in good shape,” and admitted that Cooper’s performances are “pushing me to go to the 1500m very soon.” Soon after, Wanyonyi tested himself in a new event at the Monaco Diamond League and made history by breaking a 27-year-old world record.

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On July 10, Wanyonyi made his 1000m debut at Stade Louis II in Monaco. Running a stunning 2:11.83, the Kenyan star broke a world record that had survived for 27 years.

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After the historic performance, Wanyonyi expressed his excitement at achieving so much on his first attempt at the distance. “I am so excited and so happy that I could run today in Monaco. This was the first time I ran the 1,000m, and directly breaking the world record makes me so happy,” Wanyonyi said.

The previous record of 2:11.96 was set by his compatriot Noah Ngeny in Rieti in 1999. Wanyonyi lowered the mark by 0.13 seconds, becoming the first man since Ngeny to rewrite the 1000m world record.

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The Olympic and world 800m champion followed the pacemakers perfectly from the start. The first pacemaker drifted to 400m in 50.95 while the second pacemaker crossed 800m in 1:45.11. Then it was Wanyonyi who took over.

World 1500m champion of 2022, Jake Wightman, was trailing the Kenyan as he powered into the finish line. However, no one could get hold of the Olympic champion. Wightman finished second in 2:12.77, which put him in fifth place on the world all-time list, and Djamel Sedjati was third in 2:13.94. All the top six athletes ran their race under 2:15

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Imago Wanda Diamond League Oslo OSLO, DF – 10.06.2026: WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE OSLO – Cooper Lutkenhaus and Emmanuel Wanyonyi battle for victory in the Wanda Diamond League Oslo stage at Bislett Stadion, Norway. Photo: Adam Escada/Fotoarena x2959677x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA AdamxEscada

Wanyonyi also thanked his competitors for pushing him during the race and made it clear that he is focused on improving rather than chasing records. “I don’t want to talk about the world record in the 800m. I first want to run fast and improve my personal best. Let me keep quiet, actions speak louder than words,” he added.

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Although Wanyonyi had previously competed in both the 800m and 1500m, the 1000m was a completely new challenge for him. Before Monaco, his personal bests included 1:41.11 in the 800m and 3:34.11 in the 1500m. The idea of attacking the 1000m record was not a random decision. Before the race, Wanyonyi’s agent Eric Lilot told LetsRun that the Kenyan wanted to run fast, putting Noah Ngeny’s long-standing record within reach.

This is such an unusual record because the 1000m is a distance that is not often raced at the top level. Wanyonyi, however, made his point in Monaco. Much of what followed can be traced back to a defeat at the hands of a 17-year-old.

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The 0.01-second defeat that turned into a historic opportunity

Wanyonyi had worked for several years to be the king of the 800m. The Kenyan has been steadily rising to the top of the sport since emerging onto the international stage in 2021 by winning the World Athletics U20 title. He then won world silver in 2023, Olympic gold in Paris in 2024 with a new world record of 1:41.11, and the world title in 2025, establishing himself as the world’s top two-lap runner.

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Wanyonyi had dominated the 800m race for almost five years. Then came Oslo. The Olympic champion suffered one of his biggest defeats in his career at the Bislett Games on June 10, 2026. American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus crossed the line in 1:42.08, edging Wanyonyi’s 1:42.09 by the slimmest of margins. The two athletes were only 0.01 second apart. Rather than becoming a setback, the loss appeared to be a blessing in disguise.