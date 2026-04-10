Olympic Champion Takes Drastic Track and Field Move Ahead of World Championships

After winning Olympic silver in the 800 m in 2020 and gold in 2024, Keely Hodgkinson seemed poised to become the dominant force in middle‑distance running. Then a hamstring injury in 2025 derailed her season and clouded her future. But Hodgkinson refused to let it stop her. In 2026, she surged back, smashing the world indoor 800 m record with a blistering 1:54.87, and declared, “I think there’s still more to push.” Just when everyone expected her to chase more 800 m glory, she surprised fans by choosing a new direction.

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The British star made the bold decision just five months before the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in the 400 m at Rome’s Golden Gala Pietro Mennea on June 4. For someone who has dominated the 800 m in the Diamond League by scoring nine wins since her 2021 debut and claiming series titles in 2021 and 2023, this move might seem shocking. So why the switch?

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The answer is simple: speed. And Hodgkinson has plenty of it. She ran a 51.49 s 400 m personal best at the 2026 Scottish Athletics Indoor Invitational and posted a 50.10 s split on the 4×400 m relay at the World Indoor Championships. In short, she is more than ready to take on one lap at top pace.

Interestingly, this move also fits her bigger goals. Hodgkinson has openly said she wants to go even faster outdoors this season, with an eye on Jarmila Kratochvilova’s 800 m world record of 1:53.28 from 1983. For context, Kratochvilova also ran a 400 m in 47.99 s, putting her fourth on the all-time list. Hodgkinson’s own outdoor 400 m PB of 51.61 dates back to 2024, but she’s already improved to 51.49 s this year, showing that speed is no problem. Yet the Golden Gala promises to be more than just her story, as it’s full of rivalries and Olympic talent.

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Noah Lyles, fresh from his recent marriage, will headline the men’s 100-meter sprints. Known for his big performances, Lyles has lit up past Diamond League meets with 19.65 s in the 200 m in 2019 and 9.97 s in the 100 m in 2023. Now he’s chasing a record seventh Diamond League title in 2026.

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“The atmosphere at the Stade de France two years ago was simply incredible. I still remember the crowds in the stands; it was crazy! Given that I’ve won each time I’ve competed at the Charléty, I just love this venue. I’m sure my run will be fast, very fast!” Lyles said, via the Olympics website.

But while Lyles’ return will grab attention, the real sparks may fly in the women’s 200 m. After all, Julien Alfred, the reigning Diamond League 100 m champion, will face Melissa Jefferson‑Wooden, who is the world champion and number one-ranked sprinter right now. She even challenged Alfred throughout 2025 with multiple wins in Eugene, Silesia, and Brussels. Adding even more intrigue, Amy Hunt will also line up in that event.

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Now it seems their rivalry is set to resume in 2026, with Rome the first of two confirmed meetings in the upcoming Diamond League season. At the same time, her 400 m potential was clear at the World Indoor Championships in Poland last month, where she ran 50.10 s on the 4×400 m relay, clocking the fastest lap of the race. Just an hour after taking 800 m gold with a championship record of 1:55.30. However, she did find herself in a bit of trouble with an unexpected comment after the event.

Keely Hodgkinson sparks debate on social media

Last year, the UK Government backed London’s bid to host the World Athletics Championships for the first time since 2017, while also supporting a bid for the World Para Athletics Championships. If the bid wins, the championships would head back to West Ham’s London Stadium, though reports say the club has not yet agreed to let the venue be used.

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West Ham recently told the Daily Mail they have a “contractual right ensuring West Ham United games take priority during the football season.” BBC Sport has contacted the club for comment. World Athletics usually stages the championships in August or September, which would clash with the English football schedule. Keely Hodgkinson saw a post on X speculating that West Ham’s stance could wreck London’s bid. She spotted the joke and leaned into it.

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“The GB team will bring back more medals to that stadium than West Ham have seen in their entire history,” she wrote. She came back to X later, still riding the buzz. She said she had “enjoyed the rattled comments” replying to her post and urged the club to “let us have this moment.”

In a more serious tone, she added, “In all seriousness, to have a global championships back in London would be incredible for our sport. I didn’t think we’d get the opportunity again during my career.”

Hodgkinson, a Manchester United fan, claimed her first World Indoor Championships 800m title in commanding fashion in Poland last week. West Ham United have nine major trophies in their history, including three FA Cups and the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League, but they are struggling this season in the Premier League relegation zone, just one point from safety.

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The 62,500‑capacity London Stadium was built for the 2012 London Olympics and is owned by the London Legacy Development Corporation. West Ham moved there from Upton Park in 2016 under a 99‑year lease that costs them £2.5 million a year, and the venue has continued to host major athletics events ever since, including the 2017 World Athletics Championships and Diamond League meets.

Now, Rome will be her third Diamond League stop this year, after Eugene and Stockholm, where she returns to her 800 m specialty.