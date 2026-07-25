Olympic Champion’s Comeback Gets Harsh Reality Check at USATF Championships

Quincy Hall came into 2026 believing this would be the year his injury battles finally stayed in the past. Instead, the reigning Olympic 400m champion is dealing with another setback, and it arrived at the one meet where he most wanted to make a statement.

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Hall’s title defense hopes took an early hit at the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 24 at Icahn Stadium in New York. He was 16th-fastest across the men’s 400m first round, missing the cutoff for Saturday’s nine-man final by a wide margin. Khaleb McRae led all qualifiers at 44.65, with 2025 World Indoor champion Chris Bailey second at 45.14, the fastest season-best time in the entire field. Bryce Deadmon, Elija Godwin, Justin Robinson, Noah Williams, Demarius Smith, Johnnie Blockburger, and Randolph Ross rounded out the group moving on. For Hall, it was another disappointing entry in a comeback that keeps stalling.

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His injury troubles trace back to July 2025, when a hamstring problem forced him out of the Prefontaine Classic. His agent, John Regis, later confirmed the injury had struck just before that meet and wasn’t responding to treatment the way they’d hoped.

Since his Paris gold medal run, where he clocked 43.40 to win, Hall has raced just five times. Three of those came in 2025 before the injury ended his season: eighth in Keqiao (45.99), third in Rabat (44.90), and his lone win of the year in Rome (44.22). He then disappeared from major start lists to focus on rehab.

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The 2026 return hasn’t gone much better. Hall finished eighth in Rabat at 45.54, then seventh at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix at 45.51, still his season best. Neither performance has come close to the pace that made him a champion in Paris.

That gap between where he’s running now and where he needs to be raises a bigger question about what comes next for him.

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Quincy Hall still has his eyes on LA28 despite injury setbacks

Hall’s résumé speaks for itself. He won the 2019 NCAA 400m hurdles title at South Carolina, added a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, and then claimed Olympic gold in Paris. None of that, in his mind, means the story is finished.

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“If I say the job is finished, that means I’m done running. But I’m not done running. And I want to get another Olympic gold medal in 2028,” Hall said in this exclusive interview.

Getting there won’t be simple. Before he can even think about the Olympics, Hall will need to hit the entry standard or climb high enough in the World Athletics Rankings during the qualification window just to be eligible. From there, he still has to get through the US Olympic Trials, where only the top finishers who meet the criteria punch their ticket to the Games.

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There’s no next race on Hall’s schedule yet to answer whether his body can hold up long enough to get through all of that. For now, the goal remains set for 2028, even as two straight injury-shortened seasons make clear that staying healthy, not talent, is what stands between him and defending his title.