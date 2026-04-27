Olympic Medalist Announces Early End to Track and Field Season Following Injury

Jasmine Moore walked into Poland for the 2026 World Indoor Championships as one of America’s brightest hopes. A double Olympic-medalist who had swept the 2026 USA Indoor Championships weeks earlier, she was expected to be in great form. “My body is healthy…” she had confirmed right before. However, seventh-place finishes in both long and triple jump saw her fall short of her usual standards. And now, the American has revealed she has been dealing with an injury, which ends her 2026 season prematurely.

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Jasmine Moore confirmed the news via an Instagram post from her official account, as she announced the end of her 2026 track and field season.

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“In honor of indoor worlds – my last meet of the 2026 season❤️‍🩹,” Moore wrote on her Instagram page. “time to listen to my body and focus on recovery while I work my way back to doing what I love🦋”

Track enthusiast Owen M reported on X, “Jasmine Moore has announced the end of her season following injury and subsequent surgery.”

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While Moore has neither confirmed the type of injury nor the cause, this update marks a surprising end to what was expected to be an impressive season for the 24-year-old. Reports haven’t indicated anything either, but it likely means the Olympian will be resting and recuperating in time for the 2027 season.

It also means that Jasmine Moore will miss the 2026 Diamond League series, where she did relatively well last year.

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The American recorded her first-ever Diamond League win in 2025, when she recorded 6.85m in the long jump at Silesia. Moore then added a bronze with a third-place finish in the triple jump, another of her specialties, at the Brussels meet. These added to her bronze medals from the Oslo Diamond League and the Stockholm DL earlier that season.

However, she couldn’t quite complete the mix with a medal at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, finishing sixth in the triple jump. While fans would have been hoping to see the 24-year-old improve her results during the 2026 edition of the tournament, those hopes have now crumbled.

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This does, however, come as a major shock, given that despite her performance at the worlds, Jasmine Moore was in fine form. As mentioned above, she won gold medals in both the long jump and triple jump at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

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That was in early March, and after the tournament, Moore attested to her body being in near-perfect shape.

“I just felt ready!” Moore said as per Digital Journal. “I was excited… I normally get super nervous so I channeled that energy into excitement and I just executed. That was the main thing that I needed to do.” My body is healthy and I felt good… I just had to make sure that my mind was there.”

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Yet, her performance at the World Indoors showed anything but that. Moore was well behind for a place on the podium, finishing 0.10m behind Natalia Linares in third. Her performance in the triple jump (14.33m) was slightly better, even if she finished nearly 0.62 m behind the winner, Leyanis Hernandez.

The latter marked Moore’s best leap of the year, well over the 13.89m she registered to win the gold medal at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships. Post that, she shared what success means to her.

Jasmine Moore reflects on her success on the world stage

The 24-year-old will now miss out on not just the Diamond League meet but also the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships. While she missed out on automatic qualification, a good performance in the Diamond League Final could have seen her make the cut. Not only that, Jasmine Moore will miss out on a catalog of national events as she recovers from her undisclosed injury.

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But Moore has a history to stand on, given that she is a two-time Olympic medalist and the only American woman to qualify for the long and triple jump events at the Paris Olympics.

That, combined with her other medals on the world stage, saw Moore reflect on her career, believing she’s done well so far.

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Earlier in 2026, she said, “Success, to me, means making myself proud. Of course, I wished I would have jumped further, but I’m proud of myself the way I started from the beginning to the end. I have a smile on my face, and I am just trying to find the joy in it all.”

For now, Jasmine Moore steps away from competition, choosing recovery over chasing results. And if her mindset is anything to go by, this early ending may just be the reset that fuels her next chapter.