3X Olympian Leaves Strong Complaints Over Paris Weather Despite Big Win

Paris was already struggling before the Diamond League began. The event itself looked on the verge of being shut down after an intense heat wave pushed temperatures to dangerous levels. But the meeting ultimately went ahead after organizers introduced precautionary measures to deal with the extreme conditions. But that did not stop Tobi Amusan.

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On June 28 at Stade Charléty, 29-year-old Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan stormed across the finish line in 12.28 seconds. Grace Stark of the United States finished second in 12.38 seconds, while fellow American Alaysha Johnson took third in 12.39 seconds. Despite producing one of her strongest performances of the season, Amusan’s immediate reaction centered on the Paris heat.

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“I do not like the warm weather at all,” she admitted after the race. “But whatever the weather, I was going to come out here and kill it. Execution was alright,” Amusan said.

Tobi Amusan grew up in Ogun State, Nigeria, where hot temperatures are a regular part of daily life. But elite athletes competing at maximum intensity often feel the effects of extreme heat regardless of where they come from. Still, the conditions like the 32°C today didn’t stop her.

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The win was sweeter, since she was coming off a loss she suffered one year ago. In 2025, Amusan’s hopes for a third Wanda Diamond League title were dashed when she pulled out of the women’s 100m hurdles final. No serious injuries were officially reported, but the talk was that she may have pulled out to prevent aggravating a minor injury suffered during the competition.

Now, fully fit and back among the world’s best, her focus has shifted toward maintaining her health through the remainder of the season. “I am just top injury free,” Amusan said. “The pressure does not get to me. I have a grace, which is the very strong system around me, my Lady and that finish line. So, I am never worried about pressure on the night.”

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Imago Tobi Amusan (Image Credits: Instagram/@itorojimmyy)

The Nigerian star also revealed that even after 9 years of racing professionally, hurdle races can still feel unpredictable. “My approach to the hurdles varies. Sometimes you are thinking, ‘What has just happened?’ Another days, it is really sloppy, and you still come out and run a fast time. I try to take a shot at every race.”

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With Paris now behind her, Amusan already has her next stop planned. “I’ll be competing at Pre next, and then yet to decide where to race after that,” she said. While everything ultimately went smoothly inside Stade Charléty, the story could have been very different had authorities not stepped in before the event.

Emergency measures save Paris Diamond League from cancellation

Last month, a 53-year-old runner passed away on the finish line of the amateur road race La Pyrénéenne in Paris, where a heat wave was affecting the city. Officials determined the cause of death was a heart attack, and extreme temperatures were cited as a possible factor. In France, another 28-year-old athlete lost his life due to hyperthermia during one of the HYROX events in Lyon in the heat.

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All that made the 2026 Paris Diamond League a tough position. Paris and much of France were placed under the highest level of heat alert as temperatures climbed above 40°C in parts of the region. Concerned about the growing strain on emergency services, Paris police urged organisers to cancel several major public gatherings, including the Diamond League.

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Authorities said they were concerned tens of thousands of people would be at a high risk of dehydration, heatstroke, and other heat-related conditions at the outdoor events, adding to the stress on already overburdened rescue crews, hospitals, and fire departments throughout the city. Rather than cancel the meet entirely, the French Athletics Federation reached an agreement with authorities to hold the event under strict safety measures.

All non-elite competitions were called off, and only professional athletes remained on the programme. Organisers also provided more medical personnel, drinking water stations, shaded spaces and misting areas, and postponed opening times of the stadium to minimize exposure of people during the hottest part of the day.

The precautions seem to have been effective. Although there was concern prior to the meeting, there were no significant heat-related incidents reported at the Diamond League meeting. That meant the spotlight was fixed on the performances on the track, and Amusan’s impressive win in adverse conditions was not lost on anyone.