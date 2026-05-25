Olympic Medalist Shuts Down Enhanced Games’ Biggest Doubters Over 100m Question

Entering a so-called controversial event with a bold claim? Yeah, that is two-time Olympic medalist Fred Kerley for you. Competing without the use of performance-enhancing substances, the sprinter made a huge claim ahead of the event, saying Usain Bolt’s legendary 9.58-second 100m world record could be “destroyed” as he chases the competition’s $1 million bonus prize. However, the statement sparked debate online, with many fans questioning the legitimacy of the Enhanced Games. But Kerley does not seem concerned by the criticism at all.

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“Everything is official, we got the best staff. If I can name the people, then been around 50+ years.” Kerley, who is right now banned by AIU, responded to the criticism.

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“I’m realizing that they could just lie about the distance of the 100m for this Enhanced Games,” one user wrote on X.

This highlights the main concern many people have. World Athletics does not recognize the Enhanced Games, meaning their results will not count as official world records. Because of that, some fans remain unsure whether the timing, rules, and overall setup can be fully trusted.

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Well, the Enhanced Games are not built on unknown names. Several high-profile athletes are already part of it. Ben Proud, a multiple-time world medalist with over 15 major international medals, including Olympic silver, and James Magnussen, a former world champion with 16 major international medals, including three Olympic medals, are among those who have joined. Their presence has added credibility.

Behind the scenes, the project is led by CEO Maximilian Martin, founder Aron D’Souza, and executive chairman Christian Angermayer. Sports operations are overseen by Rick Adams, a former senior executive at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Athlete safety and performance systems include Dr Dan Turner, with more than 15 years of experience in sports science.

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Others include Tim Phelan, who leads athlete relations at the organization and previously worked with Nike; Sid Banthiya, who oversees athlete safety and performance science and has a background with Red Bull; and Alejandro Arenas, who is in charge of digital and content strategy after previously working for Real Madrid and Snapchat. It is a mix of sport, science, and business, and after all, that is what the organizers point to when they say the event is professionally constructed.

Despite this, the way it is played is quite different from conventional sports. It is held in Las Vegas for a just-invite-only crowd of approximately 2,500. Even though the event uses standard elite-track equipment and fully automatic timing systems commonly seen in professional sprinting, the controlled access makes it feel more private than a typical athletics meet.

But the most significant problem with the Enhanced Games is not the venue or the names. It’s all about trust. Performance-enhancing dr-gs are allowed at the event, with medical supervision, and this is not a normal sport in that respect. Health and ethics concerns have also been raised by anti-doping voices and Olympic officials who warn about risks to athletes and fairness in competition.

On top of that, the private investor-led structure means a traditional sports federation does not govern it. And the entertainment-style presentation has only added to the feeling that this is different from standard athletics, which leads to the final question many are asking: if Fred Kerley says he is competing clean, and the system allows enhanced performance, what exactly is he proving inside this event, and why step into it at all?

Fred Kerley draws the line on dr-gs

Just before the Enhanced Games debut on May 24, the 31-year-old made his stance clear on using enhanced performance dr-gs.

Imago Silesia Diamond League Chorzow 2024 Fred Kerley of the United States reacts after men s 100m run during the Diamond League and Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, 25 August 2024. Chorzow Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAndrzejxIwanczukx originalFilename:iwanczuk-silesiad240825_npEuD.jpg

“I don’t need it,” he said. “God gave me fast feet for a reason. I’m here to showcase my talent. You still have to work. Dr-gs aren’t going to give you an advantage if you’re not putting the work in.”

But the motivation behind the move is money and records.

The money is a big draw for the Enhanced Games. Reportedly, each race winner will receive $250,000, and a $1 million bonus would be available if an athlete sets a new world record. But Kerley will not have an easy path to those rewards. Former U.S. teammate Marvin Bracy-Williams, the silver medalist in the 100m at the World Championships in 2022, is one of his expected rivals.

Also, right now, he is on suspension, issued by the Athletics Integrity Unit after missing multiple dr-g tests between May and December 2024. The ban was backdated to August 2025 and runs until August 11, 2027, keeping him out of World Athletics competitions during that period. Despite that, Kerley was announced in September as part of the Enhanced Games lineup.

His long-term goal, however, still points back to mainstream sport. He has said he wants to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, even as his participation in the Enhanced Games puts him in a controversial position with the wider athletics system.

That tension is even sharper because World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in 2024 that athletes involved in the Enhanced Games could face long-term bans from the sport. So while Fred Kerley speaks about returning to the Olympics, his choices may complicate that path further.