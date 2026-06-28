Olympic Medalist Steals World Lead from USA’s 17-Year-Old Sensation After Competitive Loss

A runner-up finish at the Stockholm Diamond League in the season-opener, followed by a third-place finish at the Oslo Diamond League, Marco Arop kept falling behind 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus. Despite losing at Oslo, Arop had his hopes up. He hoped to win the next race. The Olympic silver medalist did win a few races later at the Paris Diamond League. And although Lutkenhaus was not in the lineup to beat, Arop beat his world lead. He flew in Paris, creating a massive gap of up to 50m. Although he slowed toward the finish line, he still had the entire field, which included names like Niels Laros and Ben Pattison, behind by 20m.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On June 28 at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, Arop won the men’s 800m in 1:41.84. Although earlier videos showed him clocking 1:41:86. That’s a 0.02-second difference! But why does it matter? Well, the revised time lowered the world lead by 0.60 and was the first sub-1:42 on record this season. Arop led the race from the first half, never allowing the pack to regroup. Niels Laros finished second in 1:43.60, 2.12 seconds behind, and Tobias Grønstad came third in 1:43.63, 2.15 seconds behind. Just after winning, Arop revealed his strategy:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was incredible, we were able to execute it almost perfectly: world lead, the pacer was amazing, the crowd showed up, and the atmosphere was amazing. I just wanted to do my part and run the race well. Every time I go in the front, I don’t know what is happening behind me. I try not to think about it in the race; it’s just me, the track, and the time. I am still kind of recovering from an injury, so I still need some time to focus on training again.”

His season has been good so far. He started his 800m season on June 07, 2026, at the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, where he won silver with 1.43.11 in the Diamond League. A bronze medal followed him on 10 June 2026 at the Bislett Games in Oslo, with a time of 1:43.33.

ADVERTISEMENT

Determined to test his limits, Arop ran 1500m at the Canadian Championships. On June 20, 2026, he ran 3:47.92 in the heats, before coming back stronger in the final on June 21, 2026, where he clocked 3:38.28 for the silver medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win in Paris makes it his first Diamond League victory of the season, but he knows there is more ahead.

“I know I am in really good shape now, but if I can fine-tune for the rest of the season, I might be able to break the world record this year. Wherever I am healthy and 100%, I would love to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Arop also benefited from the absence of some of his biggest rivals, Lutkenhaus and Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi, to win. However, this race was different, especially after a 2025 disappointment.

Marco Arop’s resurgence after a 2025 dip

Despite outstanding success in earlier years—gold at the 2019 Pan American Games, bronze at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, gold at the 2023 World Championships, silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics—his 2025 results told a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lost the Miami Grand Slam and finished third at the Zurich Diamond League Final with 1:42.57, behind Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Djamel Sedjati.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the World Championships in Tokyo, Arop entered as the favourite but didn’t finish in first place. He came in third in 1:41.95, just behind Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:41.86) and Djamel Sedjati (1:41.90). He lost out in the final moments of a very close race.

Arop’s win feels like a response after a mixed 2025. He will now head home and prepare for the upcoming meets in London and Lausanne, with another target in mind: beating David Rudisha’s long-standing world record of 1:40.91.