Olympic Powerhouse Suffering From Hamstring Injury Makes Sad Announcement

Faith Kipyegon was in perfect form as a dominant winner in the women’s 5,000m race in her first outing of the 2026 season in Shanghai. However, soon after that, the Olympic gold medalist faced a hamstring injury. Kipyegon, however, decided to proceed and competed at the Prefontaine Classic and the Monaco Diamond League, where she posted results far below her usual standard. She will not race again in 2026.

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On August 19, Kipyegon finally shared an update with her fans on Instagram, revealing, “As athletes, we ask a lot from our bodies. There is always a thin line between being fit and the risk of injury,” Kipyegon wrote.

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She continued by explaining that recovery had become her priority, adding, “Since the end of May, I have been dealing with a hamstring injury and unfortunately it needs a bit longer to recover than I had hoped. I know that taking care of it now is the most important thing I can do to come back at my best.” Kipyegon then made it clear that she will take the time needed to heal, recover, and get stronger before returning to competition.

Her 2026 campaign began in Shanghai with a dominant 14:24.14 win. But the injury had plagued her since May, making every race a struggle. At the Prefontaine Classic in July, she finished third in 4:17.80, behind Nikki Hiltz and Dorcus Ewoi.

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A third-place finish was rare for Kipyegon, who had dominated the mile for years. She lined up in the 3,000m at the Monaco Diamond League on July 10, hoping to make progress after her difficult outing in Eugene. Instead, she finished fourth in 8:24.21—a time more than 15 seconds slower than her season-opening pace.

Now, however, her latest announcement confirms that she has finally decided not to push through the problem any further. Kipyegon didn’t release any particular date on which she plans to return, instead concentrating on her recovery. Her agent confirmed to LetsRun’s Jon Gault that the Olympic athlete will not race again in 2026.

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Kipyegon’s Biggest 2026 Dreams Come Crashing Down

One of the biggest dreams of Kipyegon for the 2026 season was the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, scheduled for September 11 to 13, where she had already secured an automatic place in the women’s 1,500m as the reigning Olympic champion.

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Another major storyline surrounding Kipyegon this year was the 5,000m world record. Her rivalry with Beatrice Chebet had raised the possibility of a showdown after Kipyegon challenged Chebet’s mark of 13:58.06. Kipyegon won in 14:24.14, the world’s fastest time of the year, but still 26+ seconds off Chebet’s record.

Then there’s her unfulfilled dream: breaking 4 minutes in the women’s mile. She attempted the feat in Nike’s Breaking4 campaign in 2025, clocking 4:06.42—still six seconds off the mark.

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But these goals will have to wait, as her hamstring injury has forced her to end the 2026 season.