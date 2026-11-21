When 18-year-old Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke moved to the United States in 2021 to join the University of Texas in Austin, she had a dream of becoming one of the world’s best athletes. Under coach Edrick Floréal, she made outstanding progress, winning two NCAA 4x100m relay titles, the 2023 NCAA outdoor 400m championship in 49.20 seconds, and European 400m silver in 2024 with an Irish record of 49.07 seconds. She also finished fourth in the 400m at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, after more than five years of working with Floréal, the 24-year-old has decided to take a different direction in her career.

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On Thursday evening, November 19, Adeleke announced the decision through an Instagram post titled “New chapter!” She revealed that she was leaving her training group in Austin, Texas, and moving to Los Angeles, California, where she will work with UCLA head coach Joanna Hayes. Explaining her decision, the Irish sprinter wrote, “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to leave my training group in Austin, Texas and move to Los Angeles, California to train under Coach Hayes at UCLA.”

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Adeleke also expressed gratitude to Floréal and the University of Texas for their support throughout her collegiate and professional career. She described her time in Texas as “truly transformative” and added, “I’m immensely grateful to coach Flo and the University of Texas for the opportunity to live out my dreams. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received throughout three rewarding collegiate years and the beginning of my professional career.”

However, the sprinter believes a fresh environment is the right move for her future ambitions. Explaining what led to the decision, she added, “To achieve the level of success I aspire to, my team and I believe this is the right next step for me and my development as an athlete. Forever grateful for the love. Excited for what’s ahead.”

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Her new coach, Joanna Hayes, is a former American hurdler who won the Olympic 100m hurdles gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games. She has served as UCLA’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country since 2024. Hayes also coached Sydney McLaughlin during the early stages of her professional career, while her current training group includes Olympic 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin.

The move also takes Adeleke to the city that will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. Her time in Texas brought several major achievements, but injury problems disrupted her progress during 2025 and the first half of 2026. She suffered repeated hamstring issues, including two tears in 2026, before returning to form with a European 200m silver medal in August. Now, with a new coach and training base, the Irish sprinter will hope to put those setbacks behind her and make another push towards Olympic success. But there is an even bigger reason why the next Games mean so much to her.

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Rhasidat Adeleke sets sights on Olympic redemption at LA 2028

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Rhasidat Adeleke came close to securing her first Olympic medal but finished fourth in the women’s 400m final. She also narrowly missed the podium in the women’s 4x400m relay, where Ireland finished fourth. Despite the disappointment, the experience gave the Irish sprinter even more motivation to return stronger at the next Games.

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“Knowing that there are so many things I have to work on, it is that that gives me hope for the future,” she said. She added, “But now, because I have so much to improve on and so much more to experience, I see that there is a lot I can do in the future. When it comes to 2028, I can see myself in a better position because of how much I do have to improve on.”

Her excitement about the next Olympics became even more real in October 2026, when Adeleke travelled to Los Angeles with fellow Irish athlete Kate O’Connor to visit some of the venues for the 2028 Games. During the trip, she visited the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will host the Olympic track and field events.

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Speaking to The 42, she described the feeling of seeing the stadium in advance of her Olympic campaign. “We’re actually here right now, like, we can actually see the stadium as I’m speaking to you, and yeah, it just puts it into perspective,” she said. She also pictured the atmosphere of competing there, with Irish supporters cheering from the stands. “We were just speaking about how huge it is, and envisioning the track being laid out here and the fans screaming, like, a bunch of Irish fans,” she added. However, one question remains as she begins preparing for the Games: which event will she compete in?

The 400m remains Adeleke’s main event, but her recent performances have opened the door to another possibility for Los Angeles. At the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham, she won silver in the 200m with a new Irish record of 22.28 seconds. Asked whether she could consider the shorter distance at the next Olympics, she told The 42, “At the moment, the four (hundred) is still my main goal, but the two (hundred) has this year shown that there is a possibility for the two, but it’s all about timing.” For now, she has not made a final decision about which event she will focus on in 2028.