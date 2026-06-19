Olympic & World Championship Medalist Announces Retirement At 35

Asha Philip didn’t start out chasing sprint titles; she was a World Junior Champion gymnast on the double-mini trampoline. A serious injury changed all of that, redirecting her toward the track instead. Nineteen years later, two Olympic medals and a fistful of world and European titles show the world it was the right move. Now, at 35, Philip has decided that one part of her story is complete.

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In a heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram, the two-time Olympic medalist officially announced her retirement from athletics.

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“THANK YOU, sport, for everything you have given me. 🤍,” Philips wrote on Instagram. “The time has come for me to hang up my leotard and spikes for the very last time. This decision comes with a full heart, a lifetime of memories, and immense gratitude for a journey that has shaped who I am.

“Sport gave me so much more than medals and results. It taught me discipline when things were hard, resilience when I wanted to give up, humility in victory, and strength in defeat. Every early morning, every sacrifice, every setback, and triumph has been worth it.”

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“I close this chapter with no regrets, and I gave everything I had,” the Olympian further wrote. “While my competitive career is ending, the lessons, friendships, and values sports gave me will stay with me forever.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. With endless gratitude and love, thank you, track and field… For everything. I love you!!🥹❤️”

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The 35-year-old retires as one of British track and field’s most storied athletes. Philip became the first-ever British woman to win a global 100m title. That was when she won the gold at the 2007 World Youth Championships at 16. Back then, she split her focus almost equally between gymnastics and sprinting, competing in both disciplines.

She even won the World Junior Championship in the double mini-trampoline in the junior girls’ category (age 15-16) before her 100m gold. However, at 16, a horrific fall during the senior Trampoline World Championships in Quebec changed things. Philip suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury, which effectively put a halt to her career as an athlete for nearly three years.

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By the time she returned, her dreams of becoming a gymnast had disappeared, but the track remained wide open. So she focused on track and field, although it took her time. However, once she found her groove, she really started thriving. That only happened post 2013, with injuries plaguing her so much that she even missed the 2012 Olympics.

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By 2014, though, Asha Philip was back on track. She won gold at the European Championships in the 4x100m relays and silver at the 2014 World Relays in the 4x200m. Then she won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games alongside two Diamond League gold medals in the 4x100m relays. Not only that, but she also won gold in the 100m at the National Championships and 60m at the National Outdoor Championships.

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Since then, Philip has thrived, winning two Olympic medals, setting a British national record at the 2016 Olympics in the 4x100m relays, and more. In fact, between 2014 and 2017, the now-35-year-old won eight gold medals at the national championships. That includes both indoor and outdoor, with her indoor 60m streak lasting four consecutive years.

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Yet for all the titles, records, and championship medals she collected over the years, one achievement stood above the rest. After missing the 2008 and 2012 Olympics through injury and fighting her way back, Rio meant the world to Asha Philip.

Asha Philip reflects on winning bronze in Rio

It took Asha Philip three years to return to competitive sport after her injury, but a lot longer than that to actually start thriving. She missed the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, but once she found her rhythm in 2014, nothing was going to stop the sprinter from making her mark on the biggest athletics stage. Thus, she qualified for the 2016 Olympics, yet fate had other ideas as she was knocked out in the semi-finals of the 100m. Despite that, Philips and Team Great Britain qualified for the final, where they set a national record to win bronze.

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“I remember crossing the line; it didn’t even dawn on me that we’d gotten a medal. Desiree was just crying, and I didn’t know why!” Philip recalled in 2020 in an interview with LotteryGoodcauses.org.uk.

“When it came out in the press, it was different, and honestly, we’ll forever have that bond and talk about that moment for years to come. We’ve worked hard, and we know what we’re capable of. That gold [medal] is looking very shiny right now.”

That wouldn’t be her last Olympic medal, as the now 35-year-old competed at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Once again, while she got knocked out in the semi-finals of the 100m, the team made the 4x100m final. They didn’t break any records this time, but finished within milliseconds of Jamaica and Team USA to grab the bronze medal.

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Her second Olympic bronze in Tokyo ensured that Rio was not a one-off. It also capped off a career that spanned nearly two decades and included success at every major level. Now, Asha Philip leaves athletics on her own terms.