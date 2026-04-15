Ongoing Injury Takes Out Olympic Champion from London Marathon Last-Minute

Once again, Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir is helpless. She missed last year’s 2025 London Marathon due to an injury and vowed at the time: “I am focused on getting healthy again and hope to return to London again in the future when I’m fully fit.” That promise fuelled expectations of a strong return in 2026, and she duly appeared on the elite women’s start list announced on 28 January. But just days before this year’s race, her preparations were derailed at the last moment.

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On April 14, the 32-year-old Kenyan athlete announced her withdrawal, saying, “It is with great sadness that I have withdrawn from the TCS London Marathon.” The 2024 TCS London Marathon winner also explained the reason, adding, “After racing in Valencia, I was diagnosed with a stress fracture.”

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That injury came after the Valencia Marathon on December 7, where she finished second and ran a personal best time of 2:14:43. Just after the race, during post-race medical checks, a stress fracture was confirmed.

The fracture disrupted her training for several weeks, and she was unable to complete a full build-up. But she returned to training in late January 2026, leaving her with very limited preparation.

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“I was only able to resume training in late January,” the Olympic Champion added.

Jepchirchir knew that at this level, preparing for a top marathon usually takes around four to six months of consistent training, and with only about three months available after her recovery, she was racing against time. Now, with the marathon just 11 days away, precaution is needed before heading back on the 26.2-mile course.

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“I know that to be competitive at the TCS London Marathon, you have to be at your top level,” Jepchirchir said. She added, “Despite my best efforts, I’m just short of that due to my lack of training.”

Missing her second consecutive London Marathon isn’t easy, but the athlete must prioritize her health. However, before this setback, she displayed strong form. She won the world title in Tokyo with a thrilling 300-metre sprint finish. She crossed the line in 2:24:43, two seconds ahead of Tigst Assefa, the women-only world record holder from Ethiopia.

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Not to mention, she also won the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 and is a Boston Marathon champion, remaining one of the most accomplished marathon runners of her generation. But she is not the only major name to step away just days before the race.

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Late setback rules another Olympic champion out of 2026 London Marathon

Back in March, Paris Olympics champion Sifan Hassan also withdrew from the 2026 TCS London Marathon on 26 April due to an Achilles injury that disrupted her build-up. The issue began after a training incident on the treadmill about six weeks earlier. At first, it was thought to be minor, and she continued training, but as her preparations intensified, it became clear she could not reach the level required.

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After careful assessment, Hassan decided to pull out to avoid making the injury worse. Following a busy period of racing and training across major marathon events, she chose to focus on recovery and long-term health instead of forcing a return too soon.

At that time, Olympic Champion Hassan said, “This has been a very tough decision to make. I love racing the TCS London Marathon; it is where I won my first-ever marathon, and I have so many special memories there. But it is also the highest-quality marathon on the planet, and to compete at that level, you need to be in perfect condition. After the incident I hoped the injury would settle, but as training progressed it became clear that I wasn’t able to prepare at the level I expect from myself…”

These late changes have also opened up the field of women’s even more. As the defending champion Tigst Assefa comes back to London in the quest to defend her title, she will be challenged by Hellen Obiri. Others to watch are Joyciline Jepkosgei and Julia Paternain, who will make the race a deep and very competitive one despite the absence of some of the biggest names.