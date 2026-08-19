Organization Issues Public Apology After Runners Filed Multiple Complaints About Grave Mistake

The Edmonton Marathon course controversy started when marathon runners realised that the 21.1 km half marathon course appeared to be longer than it was, with GPS watches indicating extra distance. Even runners such as Rory Linkletter and Natasha Wodak wondered if that detour had been taken into account. But the organizers initially backed the course certification. Now, after reviewing the route, the Edmonton Marathon has issued a public apology.

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On August 19, Edmonton Journal reporter Jonny Wakefield revealed that the Edmonton Marathon had issued an updated statement after initially doubling down on its course certification following complaints from runners. The event said its previous statement expressing confidence in the certification process was based on the information available at the time. However, after receiving further reports from participants, including elite athletes, organizers conducted a detailed review of the physical measurement of the certified course.

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That review uncovered an error in the way this year’s detour-related course adjustments had been calculated. As mentioned in the statement, “Upon review, it was determined that the turnaround point did not fully offset the addition of the detour, which resulted in a net increase to the distance of the half marathon and marathon courses of 674.7m.”

So, the Edmonton Marathon apologized for the mistake and accepted responsibility for what happened. “The event owns this error, and we take full responsibility,” organizers said. They also acknowledged the impact on runners who had spent months preparing for the event, with many arriving at the start line with specific goals and qualifying targets.

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The organization said it understood that the finishing times of elite athletes did not accurately reflect their performances and recognized the importance of delivering a properly measured course. “We do not take this lightly,” the statement said, while acknowledging the dedication and hard work participants had put into their preparation.

The course error could have consequences for runners who were targeting qualifying standards for future races. The Edmonton Marathon specifically acknowledged that many participants recorded qualifying times they hoped would be recognized, including Boston Marathon qualifying times. Organizers said they are now working directly with Athletics Canada and other relevant partners to determine how this year’s results can be handled. But does that mean results from the day have been nullified?

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Rory Linkletter raises concerns during race

The results from the day have not been officially nullified. The Edmonton Marathon and half-marathon results are under review because the courses were confirmed to be 674.7 metres too long.

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Rory Linkletter won the men’s half marathon and successfully defended his Canadian Half Marathon Championship title. He finished in 1:04:34, compared with his 1:03:00 victory on the same course in 2025.

Linkletter’s race is particularly relevant to the controversy. He said he realized during the race that something was wrong with the distance and backed off during the final two kilometres rather than continuing to chase the course record. He later said he was frustrated for runners who had specific time goals, particularly those chasing Boston qualifying marks.

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He also challenged the organizers’ initial explanation that GPS readings could account for the discrepancy. Linkletter pointed out that the construction detour added roughly 700 metres, while the turnaround appeared to have been moved only about 345 metres each way.

Natasha Wodak, an Olympian and Canadian marathon record holder, also felt something was wrong. With less than a kilometre remaining, she checked her watch and noticed that her time did not make sense for the distance she believed she had covered. She later said that an inaccurate course affects every runner, not just elite athletes, because people pay to race and often train specifically for a personal best.

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The complaints were not simply based on one person’s GPS watch. Many half-marathon runners reported distances around 21.9 to 22.1 km, despite the race being advertised as 21.1 km. Runners also pointed to unusual kilometre markers, inconsistent chip splits, and issues with the pacing groups. Those complaints eventually prompted a closer examination of the course.