Over $10,000 at Stake as Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson’s Diamond League Xiamen Rematch Awaits

The Diamond League opener in Shanghai delivered a familiar result over half a lap: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson pulling away from Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the 200-meter crown. Just one week later, the circuit moves to Xiamen for a rematch. While Richardson remains a dominant global force in the 100m, the longer sprint has historically belonged to Jackson. With a $10,000 top prize on the line, the American superstar is still searching for answers on how to crack the Jamaican’s half-lap supremacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 26-year-old Richardson is set to line up for a rematch at the Xiamen Diamond League meet, and it will be a star-studded showdown for $10,000 prize money. The 200m sprint will see nine women with a combined tally of 24 track and field and 11 Olympic medals line up to battle it out. That includes Richardson and Jackson alongside Anavia Battle, Jenna Prandini, Mackenzie Long, Amy Hunt, and Shaunae Miller-Ubio, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the standout battle is arguably Richardson v Jackson. That has often been the case; fans waited two years to see them race again. That was largely due to injuries to Shericka Jackson, who missed out on the 2024 Paris Olympics. 2025, however, was when fans finally got to see them race as they met at the World Athletics Championships.

While Jackson competed in the 200m and 100m sprints, Sha’Carri Richardson ran only the 100m and the 4x100m relays, leaving them with just one event to compete in. Richardson won Heat 3 by 0.01 seconds but lost the final, finishing fourth to Jackson’s fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two didn’t battle again until the Shanghai Diamond League in 2026, where Jackson showed her mettle. Despite the loss, Richardson opened faster than in any recent season opener.

That especially applies to the 200m, where Jackson is the second-fastest woman ever after clocking 21.41 seconds at the 2023 World Championships. Jackson won gold as Richardson finished third, clocking in at 21.92 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the two first faced off in 2021, Sha’Carri Richardson has never won in the 200m against Shericka Jackson. Instead, she finished 4th when Jackson finished 2nd in 2021, 3rd when Jackson finished 1st at the 2023 worlds, and now 4th, with the Jamaican taking first place yet again. The record does improve slightly in 100m as Richardson has won 5 races as compared to Jackson’s 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

That does include heats and finals, with the American even winning three finals in a row between May and August 2023. Yet, Shericka Jackson broke that streak a month later and has since won three out of the four 100m races. Now with the duo set to compete at the Xiamen Diamond League meet, the Jamaican will be hoping to continue her dominance.

For Richardson, the rivalry transcends single races; competing against Jackson has elevated her entire game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sha’Carri Richardson reflects on her rivalry with Shericka Jackson

In 2021, after returning from her ban at the Prefontaine Classic, Sha’Carri Richardson finished an unfortunate dead last. Who took the podium? That honor went to Jamaica as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson raced into first, second, and third. It marked what could be the start of Jamaica’s return to the top, and Richardson took a lot of heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Jackson and now Shaunae Miller-Uibo have had the American’s number, constantly beating her, even with the latter being 32. Yet, the 26-year-old Richardson has taken things in stride and instead knows she has to be at her best against them. In fact, Richardson admitted that facing her Jamaican rivals forces her to bring her “A-game” to the field.

“It’s just like you said, in sports, you have to have rivalry,” Richardson told Bruce McAvaney on YouTube. “You have to have that person, or you have to have that individual or that country that you know, like, hey, they’re gonna bring their A-game every time they see you, so I got to bring my A-game every time I see them.”

“So I feel like I enjoy that rivalry outside of, like you said, even my group itself. But I enjoy that rivalry because every single time we line up against each other, it’s just like, “Okay, I know you came here to play. I came here to play, so who’s gonna walk away with the win today?” And it’s every single time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, having lost again in Shanghai, albeit with her best season opener in the 200m since 2022, Richardson knows Jackson is coming. The only question left is whether Xiamen is finally the meet where she has an answer to Jackson.