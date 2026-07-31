Paralympian Left Heartbroken After Commonwealth Games Gold Is Revoked Amid Controversial Rerun

For Melanie Woods, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games were far more than another stop on the racing calendar. Competing in her hometown, the Scottish Paralympian dreamt of winning Commonwealth gold after missing the podium with a fourth-place finish in Birmingham 2022. That dream appeared to come true in 2026 when she crossed the line first in the women’s T54 1500m final. But the joy lasted only a few hours before officials overturned the result.

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On July 30, Woods shared an emotional Instagram Story, thanking fans for their support before revealing that her Commonwealth title had been revoked. “Unfortunately, because of the crash last night there’s been a disqualification, which means the race has to be rerun, which is not ideal. So yeah, not Commonwealth champion anymore. And tomorrow morning we go again…”

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The unexpected turn came after a women’s T54 1500m wheelchair final on July 29. The race began normally, but a major collision occurred in the opening lap. Canada’s Nandini Sharma moved across the track, making contact with Mauritius’ Noemi Alphonse, setting off a chain reaction that tore through the pack.

Australia’s Eliza Ault-Connell was among the first to be caught up in the incident and was thrown from her wheelchair. Scotland’s Joanna Robertson then skidded across the Mondo track on one wheel, while England’s Ellis Kottas crashed into the outside barrier as the pileup unfolded.

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Despite the chaos, Woods crossed the finish line first in a Commonwealth Games record time of 3:33.39. England’s Ellis Kottas was promoted to silver after Sharma was disqualified for causing the collision. However, the controversy did not end there. Following protests from several teams, including Australia and Mauritius, the Commonwealth Games Jury of Appeal ruled that the opening lap crash had unfairly affected the outcome of the race.

Officials voided the original result and ordered the entire final to be rerun on Friday morning, roughly 39 hours after the first race. While Sharma’s disqualification remains in place, the remaining six athletes, including Woods, must return to the start line and race again for the Commonwealth medals. While Woods accepted the decision and turned her focus to the rerun, not everyone agreed with the ruling.

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Team England questions controversial rerun

England’s Ellis Kottas, who had initially been promoted to silver following Sharma’s disqualification, also accepted the outcome despite admitting it was difficult. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “While I really don’t want to rerun the race (lowkey traumatised), if I’m going to medal I want to do so on my own merit, so I will go out and give it all I’ve got. If I don’t medal, so be it. I’ll still have the incredible memories of lifting that England flag.”

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However, the decision drew criticism from Team England. Chef de Mission Jonny Riall said, “We are incredibly disappointed by the late decision to rerun the T54 1500m tomorrow morning.” Riall also questioned the officiating process, adding, “The race officials did not halt the race at the time of the incident, nor was any immediate decision made to declare the race void or order a rerun.”

Much of the criticism centered on the timing of the decision. The rerun was announced around 39 hours after the original race, long after the athletes had crossed the finish line, celebrated their results, and believed the event had concluded. So, it felt like officials compromised the race; it should have been stopped immediately rather than being allowed to finish before the result was later overturned.