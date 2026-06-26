Paris Diamond League on the Risk of Being Cancelled as French Authorities Raise Notice Over Weather Issue

It was all set to be a star-studded Paris Diamond League meet with Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, and Mondo Duplantis headlining the event. Then a heatwave hit the French capital, shutting down the Eiffel Tower and triggering a historic first-ever nationwide red weather alert. Even with the French Athletics Federation (FFA) confirming the meet would go ahead, the Paris DL remains in jeopardy.

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The Independent and AP News reported that police authorities in Paris have requested that the entire event be canceled. While the police have issued no statement, the news doesn’t come as a major surprise given the heatwave. Since June 21, the French capital has suffered greatly, as the heat has more or less shut the city down.

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In fact, The Guardian recently reported that the city’s pride march has also been postponed due to the heat wave. Furthermore, the report indicated that hospitals have been struggling. They’ve been facing numerous dehydration and other heat-induced illnesses over the last few weeks.

The BBC has also reported that France aren’t the only European country affected as temperatures in Germany soar as well. However, as per the Independent, the FFA are yet to receive an emergency order from the police and thus the meet will go on.

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The meet will see Duplantis return to Paris for the first time since he won the Olympic gold medal in 2024. The world record holder ended his winning streak at the Stockholm Diamond League and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. He’s not the only big name on the list, as Noah Lyles is making his return to Paris as well.

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Much like the Swede, Lyles will be competing in Paris for the first time since he won his 100m Olympic gold. Beyond the two stars, Audrey Werro will face off against Bol in the 800m, while Jessica Schilder will head the shot-put field and more.

However, the Paris Diamond League will not go ahead entirely as originally planned, with organisers already making significant changes in response to the conditions. Those adjustments have reduced the scale of the meeting as the FFA attempts to balance athlete safety with keeping the event alive

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FFA reduce size of Paris Diamond League after heatwave

Fans in Paris expected record-breaking attempts during the late-June Diamond League, but they’ve gotten record-breaking heatwaves instead. The French capital isn’t the only city affected as reports have indicated that over three-quarters of France is suffering. Not just regular weather conditions but ones bad enough to trigger a historic red alert.

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It saw the FFA take action ahead of the Paris Diamond League by issuing a statement.

“In light of the current exceptional heatwave and in accordance with prefectural decree n°2026-00778 restricting physical and sporting activities in the department of Paris during the red alert period, the French Athletics Federation confirms that the Paris Meeting will still take place in an adapted format,” reads the statement.

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“Since the start of this weather event, the FFA has been monitoring the situation very closely. Daily updates are being held to continuously adapt the plan based on evolving weather conditions and recommendations from the relevant authorities. The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, and the public remains our top priority.”

As a result, the Paris Diamond League has been reduced and will take place in an adapted format. According to the statement only “elite athletes” will be allowed to compete, which ensures that the event will take place under the “best possible safety conditions”. Beyond that, the FFA has also pushed the opening of the doors “to 3:30 pm” to help avoid the heat while also increasing the number of paramedics and medical staff on scene.

However, according to the Independent, Paris police authorities have threatened to impose a shutdown if no agreement is reached between the FFA and the prefecture police.