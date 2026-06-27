Paris Escapes Shutdown as Special Conditions Confirmed Noah Lyles, and Other Athletes at Diamond League

Just last month, a severe heatwave turned the La Maisonnaise event near Paris into a medical emergency, with 16 participants hospitalized. With those memories still fresh, French authorities were reluctant to take any risks ahead of the Paris Diamond League, where stars like Noah Lyles, Akani Simbine, Mondo Duplantis, and many others are set to compete. Those concerns nearly canceled the event two days before the competition, but a final compromise has been reached, and the event will proceed under strict conditions.

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The French Athletics Federation announced on June 27 that the meeting at Stade Charléty will go ahead on June 28, despite the heatwave. The event will be restricted to professional athletes, with organizers introducing an “exceptional set of measures” to minimize the effects of the extreme weather.

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One of the most significant changes is the delayed opening of the stadium gates. Spectators will be able to watch the events at 4:15 p.m. local time, and the game schedule has been adjusted to run from 4:55 p.m. to 7:41 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day.

There have also been reinforcements of medical and emergency response services throughout the venue. There will be extra drinking water stations, misting areas, and shaded areas available to spectators, while athletes will have access to cooling vests, recovery areas, and other heat management resources.

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The FFA said in the statement, “Since the beginning of this extreme weather event, the French Athletics Federation has been closely monitoring the situation in constant coordination with government authorities.” They added, “The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, spectators, and all staff involved remains our highest priority.”

The measures come after days of tension between the organizers and the Paris Police, who had called for the cancellation of large-scale events during the weekend as temperatures have been high in France since June 21st.

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They issued a red alert for extreme heat with a warning that hospitals and emergency services were already struggling under pressure. Forecasts even warned of temperatures of 39°C on Saturday, before dropping to 32°C on Sunday.

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In the end, however, organizers were able to satisfy authorities with an expanded heat-safety plan. The decision appears to have been welcomed by many fans, who feared the event could be called off altogether. “Can’t wait!!!” one fan wrote on X after confirmation that the meeting would proceed. Their excitement is understandable given the star-studded lineup set to take the track in Paris.

Noah Lyles faces Omanyala in a rematch as the Paris Meeting gets the green light

The French capital is set to host the eighth of 15 Diamond League meetings this season, with several Olympic and world champions scheduled to compete. In the men’s 100m, Noah Lyles will look to continue his impressive form after clocking 9.88 seconds in Rome, his fastest time since the 2024 Olympic final, before setting a 14.67-second world-best mark over 150m in Ostrava earlier this month.

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Standing in his way will be Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala. Although Omanyala trails Noah Lyles 6-0 in their head-to-head meetings, he believes this race could be different. “I am glad we are going to do a rematch in Paris because in Rome I had hitches at the blocks and didn’t really come out at 100 per cent,” Omanyala said. “I am looking forward to seeing how it’s going to be.” Also lining up in the race is world indoor 60m champion Jordan Anthony, one of Lyles’ training partners.

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Elsewhere, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis returns to competition after seeing his remarkable three-year winning streak come to an end on home soil in Stockholm. The world record holder will face Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who sits second behind Duplantis on the all-time list and has emerged as one of his biggest challengers this season.

Another highly anticipated contest comes in the women’s 800m, where Femke Bol will take on Switzerland’s Audrey Werro. Bol, best known for her Olympic medals and world titles in the 400m hurdles, has stepped up to the two-lap event this season. Werro, meanwhile, enters Paris as the fastest woman in the world this year and the third-fastest performer in history following her stunning 1:53.98 run in Stockholm.

For a few tense days, it looked as though none of those matchups would happen. Now, with the event officially going ahead, fans will be wondering whether Noah Lyles can maintain his winning streak!