Plans for Statue of Track and Field Legend Responsible for Many Olympic Champs in Motion

Stephen Francis spent years helping Jamaican athletes reach the top of the world, coaching Olympic champions and world-class sprinters who brought pride to their country. From Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Elaine Thompson-Herah and Asafa Powell, his influence can be seen in the careers of some of Jamaica’s greatest track and field stars. Following his death on July 4, 2026, calls to honour his contribution have continued, and the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), is now exploring plans for a statue in his memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the Mr. Analyst podcast on October 13, UTech President Dr. Kevin Brown revealed that the university is already talking to sculptors and examining ways to raise the money needed for the project. The idea follows UTech’s earlier decision to recognise the contribution of another respected figure in Jamaican athletics, former Director of Sport Dr. Dennis Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson served as UTech’s first Director of Sport for more than 35 years, helping develop the university’s athletics programme and support generations of student-athletes. In July 2012, the university renamed its athlete residence, previously known as Track House, the Dennis Johnson Hall of Residence in recognition of his service.

“When we lost Dennis Johnson, we commemorated his memory by naming our new hall of residence that was built primarily to host athletes. We named it after Dennis. It’s called the Dennis Johnson Hall of Residence,” Brown recalled. He added that the university is considering a similar way to remember Francis, although the plans have not yet been finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown also spoke about Francis’s ability to recognise talent in athletes who had yet to establish themselves as winners. According to the UTech president, the coach often selected athletes who were not finishing first in competitions but showed the potential to become champions under his guidance. “Stephen typically would start with athletes who weren’t necessarily winning gold at Champs,” Brown explained. “He could see potential. He could see an athlete that he could mould.”

That ability to identify and develop talent became one of the defining features of Francis’s coaching career. Interestingly, the idea of erecting a statue was already being discussed publicly before this.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 11, former International Court of Justice judge Patrick Robinson called for a statue of Francis to be erected at Jamaica’s National Stadium. Robinson’s proposal was an independent public call for recognition, separate from UTech’s own plans. The university later outlined its efforts to honour Francis.

On August 15, The Jamaica Gleaner reported that UTech Pro-Chancellor Ali McNab said an architect had been asked to develop three ideas for a tribute. The proposals were expected to be discussed with Francis’s brother, Paul, while the university explored possible funding. Naming the track after Francis was also mentioned as an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jamaican government has also taken steps to honour Francis’s contribution to athletics. On August 15, Sports Minister Olivia Grange announced a scholarship for a UTech student-athlete in his honour. She also said discussions would take place with the university and Francis’s family about a lasting tribute. Those calls reflect Francis’s record of developing athletes who went on to achieve success on the world stage.

How Stephen Francis helped build Jamaica’s sprinting powerhouse through MVP track club

Francis co-founded the MVP Track Club in 1999 and became one of the leading figures in Jamaica’s development as a sprinting powerhouse. Under his guidance, Fraser-Pryce won multiple Olympic gold medals and World Championship titles, while Thompson-Herah made history by winning the Olympic 100m and 200m double at both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also coached Asafa Powell, the former 100m world record holder, and Shericka Jackson, a world champion who established herself among the leading sprinters in the women’s 200m. Other athletes associated with his coaching career included Olympic champion Melaine Walker, world champion Brigitte Foster-Hylton and Olympic relay gold medallist Michael Frater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the medals, Francis helped create a training environment where Jamaican athletes could prepare for international competition at home. Through MVP, he developed athletes across several generations and played a part in Jamaica’s success at the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships.