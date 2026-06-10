“Play With His Age”: Letsile Tebogo Sends Strict Advice for Gout Gout After Diamond League Debut

Sometimes an Olympic champion has to prove why they’re an Olympic champion. Gout Gout realised what it means to go up against an Olympic champion as he competed against Letsile Tebogo for only the second time in his career in Oslo. Unfortunately for the teenager and U20 world record holder, things didn’t quite go according to plan on his Diamond League debut, and Tebogo noticed, sending him a warning dressed in good intentions.

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The 18-year-old finished sixth in a field of eight sprinters, clocking his slowest time of the season with 20.60 seconds. Not quite the Diamond League senior debut he had hoped for as he watched Tebogo fly away with the win. And the Motswana had a lot of advice for the young sprint phenom, as he believes Gout is not ready for the senior level yet.

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“After the race, I wanted to talk to Gout Gout, but he is so busy with all the media,” Tebogo said after the race. “First and foremost, he should not get comfortable racing with the seniors.

“He still has a long way to go. He should, by all means, play with his age mates where he is a bit more comfortable because the more he runs, the more he pushes, and the more injuries he is going to get.”

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This doesn’t come as a surprise, especially given that Gout Gout has struggled at the professional level. In his only professional meet before this, the now 18-year-old finished well off the pace at the 2025 World Championships. His 2026 Diamond League debut had a somewhat similar script. He started the race in lane 5 alongside Tebogo (6), Sinesipho Dambile (4), and Jereem Richards (7).

Gout started well, going into the curve fast, but well off Tebogo. Things only got worse from there as the Olympic champion switched his gears. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old fell off the pace, and that’s all she wrote. By the end of the race, the Australian had improved to move into sixth place from being level with eight, but it wasn’t quite enough.

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That had Tebogo a little worried about the teenager, especially given that he himself had only recently turned 23. It means that few sprinting talents in the world know the trials and tribulations Gout Gout will go through. It’s why the Motswana hopes that the Australian has the support he needs, or else he’ll likely not make the cut.

“I hope his management, the coaches, and everybody around him will advise that because that is what worked for me,” the Olympic gold medalist added. “I have seen a lot of people my age racing with seniors, and then it did not go well for them. I believe I am the only one who is still standing from Kenya through Calli until now and running with the seniors.”

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This is not the first time that Gout Gout has gotten advice like that. In fact, long before Letsile Tebogo warned him about the challenges of competing against seasoned professionals, another sprinting icon had already offered similar guidance. And when that advice comes from the fastest man in history, it tends to carry a little extra weight.

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Usain Bolt sends Gout Gout advice about his life as a professional

While there’s no denying that Letsile Tebogo knows exactly what Gout Gout will go through, Usain Bolt knows just as much, if not more. Much like the Australian, Bolt showed incredible promise as a teenager, stunning the world at the age of 15. Yet, instead of locking in and dedicating his time to training, the Jamaican opted to skip training and focus his time on his social life.

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He still broke records along the way, but injuries, a car crash, and more didn’t help. It meant that Usain Bolt didn’t earn a medal as a professional until 2006, not something he wanted to see. That’s exactly why, much like Tebogo, Bolt hopes that Gout has the right support system in place, especially now.

“At that young age, because I was there, you start getting put left and right, and then you forget track and field,” Bolt told CNN Sports.

“Hopefully, he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there. But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away.”

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However, to be fair to the Australian, he has been laser-focused. Now, though, things will certainly become interesting, especially given the fact that Gout Gout has a tough month ahead. The teenager will face Noah Lyles in the Ostrava Golden Spikes meet and then return for the Prefontaine Classic. There he’ll be up against Tebogo and Kenneth Bednarek, two world-class sprinters, alongside others.

And Bolt knows that his first year as a professional will change how Gout Gout sees the sport.

“I know it’s going to be an eye-opener,” Bolt explained. “And I hope it doesn’t get him down, but motivate him to work even harder.”

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“I think in the first year you will learn a lot and understand what you need to do to be better,” he added.

Only time will tell if Gout decides to follow both Bolt and Tebogo’s advice. For now, the teenager’s senior-level education continues, with three Olympians all waiting to test just how quickly he can turn those lessons into results.