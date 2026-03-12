Puma Athlete Clears Up Troubles Around World Indoor Championships Controversy in Jamaica

After winning silver in Jamaica’s men’s 4x400m relay at the 2025 World Indoor Championships, everyone expected Jasauna Dennis to be part of the 2026 World Indoors in Poland. But he won’t be competing, and his absence comes amid confusion over the team, where several Jamaican athletes withdrew shortly after the announcement. Dennis’s unexplained absence had sparked questions about the federation’s communication with its athletes, but he has now clarified the reason for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One of my goals this 2026 indoor season was to make the Jamaican World indoor championship team, and I’m grateful I was being considered. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Poland,” shared TracksidewidMel on X, quoting Dennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Dennis out, the men’s 4x400m relay pool now includes Kimar Farquharson, Demar Francis, Reheem Hayles, Tyrice Taylor, and Delano Kennedy. He also explained the main reason for his absence from the World Indoor Championships :

“Because my passport doesn’t meet the six-month requirement for the Schengen visa. It hurts watching an opportunity you worked so hard for slip away because of something out of your control. I’m still grateful and still trusting God’s timing. It’s always an honor to represent my country. The journey continues. 🙏”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Jamaican national, Dennis needed a Schengen visa to enter Poland. Those visas require a passport to remain valid for a set period beyond the travel dates, a condition he couldn’t meet, preventing him from competing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis added a note of faith and perspective: John 13:7 – “You may not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand.” Jeremiah 29:11 – “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

Sure, his absence is a setback for Jamaica in the World Indoor Championships, yet Dennis already has a respectable history. He is a champion in the men’s 400m event of the 2025 Junior Pan American Games with a championship record of 45.56s, and has a personal record of 45.38s outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further his success, Dennis signed a NIL contract in 2025 with Puma, making him get an agreement with a big worldwide name. Even with all this reasoning, the team continues to face scrutiny from fans, with controversy stirring questions about the federation’s communication and decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last-minute withdrawals leave Jamaica’s World Indoors Championship team in turmoil

Just weeks before the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Poland, which will take place on March 20, Jamaica’s track and field team is facing a major controversy. The trouble began when the women’s 4x400m relay team was completely scrapped after key athletes, including Nickisha Pryce and schoolgirl standout Shanoya Douglas, withdrew, leaving the squad unable to compete.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association had initially named a six-member relay pool consisting of Nickisha Pryce, Shana Kaye Anderson, Leah Anderson, Kelly Ann Beckford, Natoya Goule Toppin, and Douglas. However, after the withdrawals, the JAAA updated the squad list, removing the women’s relay entirely. Pryce had also been scheduled to compete in the individual 400 m.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the men’s World Indoor Championships team also suffered a blow when Rivaldo Marshall withdrew from the 800 m and 4×400 m relay pool. And seeing all this happening, fans and commentators have criticized the JAAA for poor communication, pointing out that several withdrawals were announced just hours after the original team list went public. Many feel the federation did not properly confirm athlete availability before naming the squad, leading to confusion and frustration.

On social media, Owen shared his take, saying, “Communication between the federation and its athletes is nonexistent. Surely, if the athletes had been contacted prior to the announcement to confirm their selection, there wouldn’t have been a revised squad.”

He added, “I also believe that, moving forward, the JAAA should establish a more formal selection process. For example, a compulsory trials event in which the top two athletes who meet the standard are selected. This would make the selection process much clearer and reduce the discretion exercised by the selectors…”

ADVERTISEMENT

So like Owen, many others are calling for a clearer, more transparent selection process to prevent similar issues in the future. The series of withdrawals and last-minute changes in the World Indoor Championships has left Jamaica’s team under intense scrutiny as it heads into the championships, with fans questioning both the federation’s management and the team’s readiness to compete.