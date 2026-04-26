Quincy Wilson Edges Out Jamaican Rivals to Clinch Historic Race Win

984 milliseconds. That was the margin when Gideon Newton handed the baton over to Quincy Wilson. While 984 milliseconds may mean nothing, on the track, it can make all the difference. This meant that Wilson would have to break his season best mark in the 400m as he charged down Jamaica’s Jason Pitter of Kingston College. And he ended up doing exactly that.

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That was, however, in the preliminary heats at the 2026 Penn Relays, and it set the tone for the rest of the 4x400m high school boys relay championship final. Because there, Bullis didn’t just fight; they dominated. And led by the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist, Bullis High School became the first U.S. team in 19 years to win the high school boys’ 4×400-meter Championship of America.

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Because for the first time, since he made his Penn Relays debut, Quincy Wilson got the baton in first place, and he kept the lead. Once again, it was Newton handing him the baton. But this time, Bullis had nearly a second’s lead over their nearest competitor, Archbishop John Carroll. And by the time the 18-year-old phenom crossed the finish line, Bullis had extended their lead to three seconds.

It meant that Wilson would cross the Penn Relays finish line in first for the first time in his career, clocking an incredible 45.58. It marks yet another win for the teenager as he continues a dominant track and field season. That has been well evidenced all season. Going into the Penn Relays, the teen phenom had lost only two races all season.

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It’s why he is an Olympic gold medalist, having qualified for the 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Games. And even though he struggled among the seniors in the heat at the Olympics, the teenager earned a medal.

Since then, Quincy Wilson has only improved his times, although he hasn’t come close to his U18 record of 44.10, set in 2025. But his 400m relay split at the Penn Relays was about as close to that as he’s gotten in 2026, clocking in a split of 44.56 seconds. It is by far his fastest time of the season, but in the 400m, Wilson clocked 45.48 recently at the Arcadia Invitational.

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That marks his fastest time in the 400m in 2026, beating his 45.97 at the Pepsi Florida Relays, where he still placed first. It was his tenth first-place finish of the season in twelve races, including heats. It was an impressive return, meaning Bullis School goes into the Championship final on a bright note. And they replicated their performance, not the result, from the 2025 Penn Relays.

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There, unfortunately, Bullis set a US High School record, clocking 3:06.31 with Wilson yet again at the heart of things. He clocked an incredible 43.99, the fastest split time in the final and the fastest high school split at the relays ever. And it was all in an attempt to catch up with Kingston College.

Unfortunately, his time wasn’t quite enough as Bullis finished 938 milliseconds behind, although they’ve managed to rewrite history in the 2026 final. And yet again, Bullis counted on Quincy Wilson, although given his performance at the Arcadia Invitational, he’s up to the task.

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Quincy Wilson shatters Arcadia Invitational meet record

The hype going into the 2026 Arcadia Invitational was high, especially after meet director Rich Gonzalez compared Quincy Wilson to LeBron James. Not directly, but Gonzalez was present when James played at Pauley Pavilion in the early 2000s for a high-school tournament. It meant that the venue was overflowing with fans, all there to see the future superstar.

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And for him, Wilson’s presence at the Arcadia Invitational was exactly like that. Not only that, the 18-year-old was scheduled to run in the 400m, 4x100m, and 4×400 relays as well. However, the teenager only ran 400m and the 4x400m relays, but he made the most of them. After Servite’s 4×100 relay team set the tone for the event, Quincy Wilson stepped up in the 400m.

But while every eye was on the teenager, it didn’t seem to matter one bit to him. Instead, the Olympic gold medalist was locked in and flew past his competition, clocking 45.48. That may not be a national record or his own personal best, but it did break the meet record. Not only that, it saw Wilson finish well ahead of his rivals.

That was as both Davis DeGroot (46.07) and Ejam Yohannes (46.96) finished second and third, respectively. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, Wilson stepped up for the 4x400m relays. As he usually does, Quincy Wilson anchored Bullis School’s team, although it wasn’t his best performance. He didn’t need it, though, as the teenager got the baton with a two-second lead and still managed to increase it.

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By the time he crossed the line, Bullis finished with a time of 3:09.14, the second-fastest all-time meet time. In the end, once again, it was Quincy Wilson who made the difference, powering his team to another statement win. And now, with the Penn Relays Championship final in the bag, Bullis School will be counting on him to do exactly that in their next meet.