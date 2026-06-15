Quincy Wilson Reveals the Setback He Faced at Age 7 That Left Him Heartbroken

At 16, Quincy Wilson became the youngest American track-and-field Olympian in 128 years to compete at the Games. But the Olympics have not been kind to him. In 2024, in Paris, Wilson looked out of sorts in the men’s 4x400m relay, fading over the final 150 meters before later revealing he “wasn’t 100%” himself. But even though he didn’t run in the final, he still earned a medal as Team USA won gold. That’s not all, though. Turns out, years before Paris, he had already endured another major setback at the Junior Olympics.

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In a June 14 interview, the Prince George’s County athlete revealed he faced a setback at just seven that set him on the path to the world’s biggest stage. While running for the Fort Meade Highsteppers, Wilson came close to qualifying for the Junior Olympics but missed it by a narrow margin.

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“I didn’t make nationals… And I missed it by .01 to go to nationals. It was like the littlest hair, and I got ninth. So I wasn’t able to go to nationals, and I cried. I cried. I cried. I cried. I cried. Yeah,” he revealed.

But the bright side is that, even though Wilson’s heart broke, he came back stronger the following year, qualified for nationals, and finished fourth in the 400m. And he did so while lining up against a runner he looked up to. “And so it was this dude named Hudson Mlon,” he said. “He was like my someone… I always wanted to be.”

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But his journey would not have been possible without his parents’ support. “My track journey started when I was a really little kid… in Pasadena, Maryland,” Wilson recalled. His mother, Monique, a former collegiate basketball and soccer player, enrolled both him and his sister, Kadence, in a small recreational league. Wilson’s discipline comes from his family background. His father, Roy, served as a U.S. Navy officer for 25 years. By six, Wilson was already racing and winning before he moved to Fort Meade Highsteppers.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 28: Bullis freshman Quincy Wilson anchors the 4x400m relay during the 127th running of the Penn Relays at Franklin Field on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

His parents later made a major decision: sending him to Bullis School in Maryland, which had a strong track program. There, Wilson trained under Coach Joe Lee and developed while also working on his schoolwork. His mother later told The Washington Post, “Those legs can wander away anytime, but your education will take you anywhere.” Since then, he has become one of the most promising young talents in track and field with new objectives.

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Quincy Wilson’s rise: From youth champion to Olympian

In 2022, Wilson won his fifth AAU Junior Olympic Games title, defending his 400m crown. In the semi-final, he ran 47.59, breaking Obea Moore’s 30-year-old U.S. under-14 record.

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Wilson impressed with a string of performances in 2024. In January, he set a new indoor 500m world best for athletes 18 and under, running 1:01.27 at the VA Showcase. He also continued to display his versatility on the track with powerful performances in the 200m and subsequently an 800m in Myrtle Beach in 1:50.44.

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He made a statement on March 29 with 45.19 in the 400m at the Florida Relays. It was the fastest time in the United States across all levels at the time and one of the top marks in the world that year. That run also punched his ticket to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Wilson earned a spot on Team USA’s 4x400m relay team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He ran in the heats, taking the first leg and running around 47.27 seconds, which also helped the team get safely into the final. He wasn’t in the lineup for the final, but Team USA still produced a gold medal performance in 2:54.43.

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Looking ahead, Wilson is already focusing on the 2028 Olympics. “I just want to make an impact on a lot of people,” he said. “It’s not just about what I do on the track, it’s what I do off it too. I want to be someone young kids can look up to, not just as an athlete, but as a person.” His professional journey has just started, and it’s clear that he’s on a path to bigger stages.