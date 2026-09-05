“Racing a Bunch of Cowards”: Olympic Champion Erupts After Fourth Place Finish at Finals

Jakob Ingebrigtsen arrived in Brussels looking for a response after a frustrating fifth-place finish in Zurich. The Norwegian had clocked 3:32.16 in the 1500m in Zurich as Cole Hocker took the win in 3:31.71. But a few days later at the Diamond League Final, there were clear signs of progress. Ingebrigtsen looked sharper, moved more freely and produced a season’s best 3:30.52. But the Olympic champion once again came away without the victory, and this time his frustration boiled over in a post-race outburst.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Shi–y. Terrible. Extremely disappointed,” Ingebrigtsen said on September 4 when asked how the race felt. “Time-wise, it’s season’s best,” he said. “It’s feeling also a little bit smoother. A little bit more responsive than I felt in Zurich. So, definitely improving a little bit.” But the improvement did little to soften his frustration with the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very disappointed with the race and the result. Racing against a bunch of cowards,” Ingebrigtsen said.

The Norwegian’s anger came from the way the race unfolded. The early pace was not particularly fast, with the field going through 400m in 55.45 and 800m in 1:52.00. Instead of several contenders pushing the pace, Ingebrigtsen felt the field was too hesitant to take responsibility. “Everyone was very hesitant, and maybe they were trying to do something very cool,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nobody willing to make the decisive move, Ingebrigtsen eventually took matters into his own hands. He moved toward the front and led the field through 1200m in 2:50.09, putting himself in position to fight for the win over the final 300m. “Now I really have to go,” Ingebrigtsen said of his mindset during the moment when he decided to take control.

That strategy left Ingebrigtsen with plenty of momentum to build up before the final sprint, as Cameron Myers was patient in the back of the pack. The Australian didn’t make the move until the finish line, and made it count, cruising to the win in 3:30.14. Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech was next in 3:30.18 and then Ethan Strand finished third in 3:30.50. Ingebrigtsen was just 0.02 seconds behind Strand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing the race, Ingebrigtsen made it clear that he did not have the same criticism for Myers. “It’s only Cameron that does a good race,” he said. “Everyone else looks like losers. Me included.” He believed the race had been decided by athletes waiting for the final kick rather than taking the initiative earlier.

“Of course, everyone is racing to win,” he said. “However, there’s a little bit of honor in terms of how we win.” Ingebrigtsen also had strong words about the pacemaking situation involving Cole Hocker. The Norwegian claimed Hocker had arranged for the original pacemaker to be replaced by his own teammate, leaving the race in a situation where the expected pace did not develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

He felt the decision had left Hocker in a position where he could no longer influence the pace in the way Ingebrigtsen expected. “So, from now on, he’s in no position to make any changes or decisions in the 500 meter,” he added. The frustration was understandable from Ingebrigtsen’s perspective. After a difficult return to racing, Zurich had offered little encouragement as he finished fifth in 3:32.16. Brussels was a clear step forward. Yet he still walked away without a podium finish.

There was at least one lighter moment after the race. Ingebrigtsen appeared to stumble as he crossed the finish line. The Norwegian quickly made it clear that the move had been intentional. “It was a dive. Very much different than a fall,” he said, before jokingly adding, “Excellent dive.” The disappointment of Brussels, however, will not be the final chapter of Ingebrigtsen’s season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jakob and Kerr set for long-awaited 1500m rematch

The Olympic champion still has major races ahead, with his next big test expected to come in Budapest at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Ingebrigtsen already qualified for the 5000m as the reigning Olympic champion, but he was also given an exceptional invitation to compete in the 1500m. And there is a familiar name waiting for him in the field: Josh Kerr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr was also given the special invite, as World Athletics has increased the number of runners in the 1500m event to 13 to accommodate the two stars. The two will renew one of the greatest rivalries. Ingebrigtsen came in as the reigning Olympic champion and gold medal favourite but Kerr finished the race in a sensational manner, taking the world title with a 3:29.38. Ingebrigtsen’s time of 3:29.65 was good enough to finish second.

Then came Paris. Everyone expected yet another battle between Ingebrigtsen and Kerr in the Olympic 1500m final in 2024. Ingebrigtsen and Kerr were battling it out right at the front, but it was Cole Hocker who delivered a sensational close to take the Olympic victory in 3:27.65. Kerr finished second in 3:27.79, and Yared Nuguse finished 3:27.80 for the bronze medal. Ingebrigtsen, on the other hand, slipped to fourth place in 3:28.24.

Now, after a long wait, Kerr and Ingebrigtsen are set to meet again over 1500m. But Budapest will not be the end of his season either. Ingebrigtsen has also been selected for the men’s 5km at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on September 19-20. That gives the Norwegian another opportunity to finish his season on a high after a difficult return to racing. For now, though, all eyes will be on Budapest, where one of athletics’ most talked-about rivalries is set for another chapter.