“Really Lacking”: Olympic Champion Clearly Points Out Why World’s Fastest Overtook Her

For Julien Alfred, the Silesia Diamond League was supposed to be another step in an unbeaten season. Instead, it gave the Olympic champion a clear reminder of what still needs work.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ended Alfred’s perfect 100m run on Sunday, storming to victory in 10.78 seconds at Stadion Śląski in Chorzów, Poland. Alfred finished second in 10.83, a season-best, while Sha’Carri Richardson took third in 10.96.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first 100m meeting between Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden since their showdown at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Jefferson-Wooden won that race in a championship-record 10.61, while Alfred claimed bronze in 10.84.

This time, Alfred was left chasing from the early stages. And afterward, she did not need much time to identify what went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Start. The start is what I have to really work on – my reaction to the gun,” Alfred admitted (via Wanda Diamond League on YouTube). “I think that’s where I’m really lacking.”

The Saint Lucian believes her finishing speed remains one of her biggest strengths. The problem, she feels, is giving herself too much ground to make up before she can use the speed.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I think I have the strength to finish,” she added. “However, the start is where it’s really getting to me. It’s a lot to work on. I’m not complaining right now, though.”

That assessment was reflected in the race. Jefferson-Wooden established herself early and maintained control, forcing Alfred to rely on her powerful second half to close the gap. Even so, Alfred walked away from the defeat without dwelling on it. She praised the quality of the field and looked ahead to the races still waiting for her this season.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Running in a race of this quality feels amazing, I missed it a lot,” Alfred said. “Melissa is a great athlete and she [deserves] a lot of respect.”

But this wasn’t the first time that we saw these two taking on each other this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julien Alfred Got Her Revenge On Melissa Jefferson-Wooden a Few Months Ago

The defeat in Silesia was hardly unfamiliar territory for these two rivals. Earlier this year, Alfred had already shown that she could turn the tables.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rome on June 4, the Olympic champion won the 200m in 21.93 seconds, finishing ahead of Jefferson-Wooden’s 22.17. Alfred admitted afterward that she had hoped for a faster time, but the victory itself was enough.

“Win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster but I will take the win,” she said.

That race also highlighted the strength Alfred believes she possesses. Jefferson-Wooden had the quicker start, but Alfred gradually reeled her in before taking control through the second half. This also evidenced the same issue Alfred mentioned on Sunday: she is slower to start, but quicker in accelerating through a run.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I am a lot stronger now than I used to be,” Alfred explained. “That’s why I could push a bit extra in the second part of the race.”



Her road back to that level, however, has included its share of difficult moments. At the 2025 World Championships, Alfred suffered a grade-one hamstring strain during the 100m final. She still managed to take bronze but was forced to withdraw from the 200m.

She returned in 2026 with renewed purpose. After opening the indoor season with a 7.00-second 60m, Alfred followed it with a record 6.99 at the Tyson Invitational before claiming bronze at the World Indoor Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT



Her outdoor campaign then gathered pace. A world-record 21.86-second 200m at the Texas Invitational showed that her speed was returning, while wins across the 100m and 200m helped build momentum.

That makes Sunday’s defeat more of a warning than a setback. Alfred has already shown that she can beat Jefferson-Wooden. Now, she knows exactly what part of her race needs attention.



The Olympic champion’s journey has taught her to handle adversity, too. She lost her father when she was 12, briefly stepping away from athletics before her childhood coach, Cuthbert Modeste, helped bring her back.

She eventually moved to Jamaica as a teenager before continuing her development in the United States. Years later, in 2024, she made history in Paris by winning Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT



But reaching the top also brought new pressure. Alfred has spoken about how difficult 2025 became after the weight of expectations began to catch up with her.

She eventually learned to step away from the noise and reconnect with the reason she started running. That mindset could prove valuable now.



Melissa Jefferson-Wooden may have taken the latest victory, but Julien Alfred leaves Silesia with something almost as useful: a clear target. Her finishing power is not the concern; the start is. And with more major races still ahead, the Olympic champion has time to fix it and conclude 2026 on a high.