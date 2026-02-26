“RIP”: Track & Field Community Mourns as Legendary Running Coach Jeff Galloway Passes Away at 80

The man who survived a heart attack, changed distance running, and helped millions face the marathon without fear is no more. Jeff Galloway, a member of the United States team at the 1972 Summer Olympics, passed away on February 25.

The 80-year-old breathed his last in Pensacola after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. But his legacy will keep reverberating.

Galloway was an All-American collegiate runner before competing in the 10,000 meters at the 1972 Olympics. In 1973, he set the American record for the 10-mile road race with a time of 47:49. Over his lifetime, he completed more than 230 marathons. His competitive résumé was strong. His influence was even stronger.

Jeff Galloway understood something many coaches overlooked.

Most people did not avoid running because they lacked the ability. They avoided it because they were afraid. Afraid of injury. Afraid of finishing last. Afraid they did not belong at the starting line. His answer was simple.

Run. Walk. Run again.

Such philosophy was termed globally as “Jeffing.” The run-walk-run technique opened the marathon to newcomers, elderly runners, and those who stopped participating after failures. It minimized injuries, burnout, and substituted pressure with structure. Galloway changed generations through his Book on Running, training programs, and clinics.

However, in 2021, Jeff Galloway had his own test.

He suffered a serious heart attack. His heart stopped for several minutes before doctors revived him and placed five stents. He went about dealing with recovery in the same manner he did with his team, one step at a time.

Even in his 80s, he hoped to complete another marathon, aiming to run in eight different decades.

Speaking to The New York Times in December, he revealed, “My mission now, at the age of 80 plus, is to show that people can do things that are normally not done, and can do them safely.”

“Jeff spent his life proving that anyone could cross a finish line. He coached millions, but found fulfillment in each of your stories of personal accomplishment. Jeff did not just make runners. He empowered people to believe in themselves. He is survived by every person who ever crossed a finish line and thought, ‘I didn’t think I could do this.’” Jeff Galloway’s family shared in a public statement.

Now, the track and field community mourns not only an Olympian but the coach who gave ordinary people the courage to begin.

Track and field world remember the coach who made marathons possible for everyone

“Awe man. Jeff Galloway and his methods got me through divorce, a 5k, the St. George marathon, multiple triathlons – and my favorite race I’ve ever run the Big Sur half marathon in Monterey CA He is a blessing to the world. May his work continue to be,” one track and field fan commented.

Another added, “He was a very nice and helpful person. I went to one of his running camps and found it most helpful. He was a very positive and inspiring coach. May he rest in peace.”

These personal accounts show why Jeff Galloway mattered. He wrote bestselling books, including Galloway’s Book on Running, which guided millions of runners through their first miles and first marathons. He was a longtime columnist for Runner’s World and spoke at hundreds of events, sharing practical advice and encouragement.

Galloway consulted with and coached more than a million runners, both first-time 5K runners and marathon finishers. He also established the Phidippides that was among the first chains of specialty running stores in the United States. It assisted in making a community for runners to gather, enlighten, and flourish.

Jeff Galloway sponsored key races such as the Peachtree Road Race and also helped in charity races such as one breast cancer research race.

“His method took me from a non-runner to a marathon finisher. Rest in peace, Coach Jeff💔,” one fan wrote.

Another shared, “So sad and what a great man! I met him a few years back at the Cincinnati Flying Pig Expo. That marathon and half marathon have Galloway pacers and training groups, and they’re free to join. I’ve used his method several times both when I was just getting started and when recovering from injury.”

One more track and field enthusiast added, “One of my heroes. He inspired me to reach goals I thought were unattainable. RIP.”

Jeff Galloway was influential not just among individual runners. He was the official training consultant with runDisney and collaborated with companies and organizations to introduce fitness to their daily lives.

His ideology was not too difficult but deep: anyone could be a runner.