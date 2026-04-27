2nd Fastest Man in History Reportedly Retires From Track and Field to Join Olympian Teammate

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in 2024, Yohan Blake, the second-fastest man in history behind Usain Bolt, opened up before the Paris Olympics, saying, “My own country Jamaica doesn’t give me the respect.” In 2025, he revealed he had offers to run for other countries and that he “could have retired at 25 or 21” had he taken them. But Blake chose to stay and chase one final Olympic run in 2024. However, it didn’t work out. He failed to qualify at the Jamaican Olympic Trials and missed out on the Paris Olympics. Now two years on, the curtain seems to have fallen on his career.

Recently, track enthusiast Owen shared a post on X claiming, “BREAKING NEWS: Yohan Blake 🇯🇲 has reportedly retired from track and field at age 36.” Well, this news is still unconfirmed officially, but it has sparked attention around Blake’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Owen, Blake is now reportedly moving into coaching at Dynamic Speed Track Club alongside Michael Frater. Frater, who retired in 2016, has since been involved in coaching and mentoring sprinters in Jamaica. The group is known as a competitive track setup featuring athletes like Ackeem Blake and Sandrey Davison. Now, reports are linking Blake’s name with the same environment, although he had once shown a strong disinterest in coaching.

In a 2025 interview, Yohan Blake had said, “Coaching is not on my mind, not even in track and field…” It seems he may have changed his mind now. But this isn’t all that Blake’s into at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second fastest man in history is reportedly involved in many businesses beyond the track world. He started a restaurant named The Butcher’s Barrel in Florida in 2024. Reflecting on that, Blake had said,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone was thinking I would go off in commentary, you know, in something to do in sports, but I have given track and field 20 years of my life. You know, I need something different.”

He’d also shown interest in doing something around cricket. “I am looking to do some work with Kingston Cricket Club over by Sabina (Park),” he said last year. It seems a lot has changed since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yohan Blake’s track journey includes being the second-fastest man in history and one of the few runners to beat Usain Bolt multiple times. At the 2012 JAAA national trials in Jamaica, Blake clocked 9.75s in the 100m, while Bolt came in 0.01s slower. In the 200m at the same trials, Blake came in 0.03s quicker, edging out Bolt once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he reached his peak at the London Olympics. Blake won silver in both the 100m (9.75) and 200m (19.44), finishing behind Usain Bolt, and then helped Jamaica win 4×100m relay gold in a world record time of 36.84 seconds. That team, Yohan Blake, Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, and Usain Bolt, is still remembered as one of the fastest relay squads ever.

Even Yohan Blake’s personal bests came during this golden 2012 stretch. He ran 9.69 seconds in Lausanne, which still stands as one of the fastest legal 100m times ever recorded, while his 19.26 is second only to Usain Bolt.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was soon a shift. The latter part of Blake’s career involved years of struggle that slowly altered his career path.

Signs of Yohan Blake’s decline and final race phase

After such incredible wins, Yohan Blake’s performance started to dip. The first major downfall in his career came in 2013, when he injured his hamstring in April. That prevented him from participating in the Moscow World Championships and defending his world title. This was the first disruption to his winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2014 proved even more challenging, as a second hamstring injury at the Glasgow Diamond League required surgery, ending his season early and marking the beginning of a noticeable slowdown in his times.

Yohan Blake’s last major global track event was the 2022 World Championships, where he was knocked out of the 100m in the semi-finals and failed to qualify for the 200m finals. Later, he missed the 2023 World Championships as new faces emerged on the scene.

In 2024, Blake attempted one final comeback for the Paris Olympics. However, at the Jamaican Olympic Trials in June, he finished 5th in the 100m with 10.21 seconds, missing out on qualification as only the top finishers made the team. This meant he did not compete in any event at the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the trials, Yohan Blake had already hinted at the end, saying, “Paris 2024 should be my last dance.” But the ending did not go the way he had hoped.

Now, with retirement reports circulating, his career is remembered for what came before the decline. Blake leaves behind a legacy of 2 Olympic gold medals, 2 Olympic silver medals, and some of the fastest sprint times ever recorded.