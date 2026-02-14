Sha’Carri Richardson Addresses Boyfriend Christian Coleman on Valentine’s Day After Difficult Times

When Sha’Carri Richardson was pulled over for speeding in Florida, Christian Coleman stepped in to defend her, trying to keep the situation from escalating. In the end, however, Coleman faced charges stemming from the incident. It’s been half a month since that and this time, Sha’Carri is the one doing the talking for Coleman in a message online.

On February 14, Sha’Carri Richardson shared a post for Coleman on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, marking her first words about her relationship with the athlete in 2026.

Sharing a montage of their images together, Richardson wrote, “You have always chose to see me despite what the world wants you to believe.”

Admitting her flaws, she continued, “I have not made this journey easier for us,” but ended it with a promise to get better, ” I plan on spending a long time doing the work to make it right.”

Reflecting on how they’ve tackled so many challenges together, Richardson further added, “We have came wayyyy too far & we’re still going forward ✨ ” before she concluded the message with a wish for Coleman, “Happy Valentine’s to My King 🌹 @_coleman2.”

Interestingly, this was their second Valentine’s Day shared publicly.

Imago Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman/Image via Instagram

Last year, Richardson posted a bouquet of flowers with Coleman in the background, writing, @_coleman2. Us 🖤. Meanwhile, Coleman responded with love, “My Valentine done took over the Katt Williams show. @itsshacarri.”

Since last year, the two have come a long way.

Recently, they were involved in yet another legal episode after Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested following a “dangerous excessive speeding” in Florida. Meanwhile Coleman was arrested for three charges tied up with this incident: resisting, drug paraphernalia, and a registration expired for over six months.

But despite this, the two of them have found their way back to each other. Clearly, their journey hasn’t been without tests or public scrutiny, but they keep moving forward, like they did in 2025.

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman keep their love alive through it all

Last year, the couple was hit by a low that was far more severe. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Richardson was arrested after she had a heated argument with Coleman. The video footage and police documents revealed that she allegedly pushed him, grabbed his backpack, and stood in his way during the argument.

Soon after, Richardson apologized to Coleman on Instagram. “I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past.”

She even acknowledged that her past trauma sometimes made her “blind and blocked off to give and receive love,” before she ended it with “To Christian I love you and I am so sorry.”

No matter how turbulent the situation got, Richardson and Coleman stayed together.

Coleman declined to prosecute and never wanted to be involved in the inquiry. Coleman even defended her publicly, citing the case as “a sucky situation” and claiming that he did not think she should be arrested.

“She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course,” he said.

Through these stressful and public moments, the couple has faced real scrutiny, testing their bond in ways few relationships ever experience. But their love continues to win above it all!