Sha’Carri Richardson, and BF Christian Coleman Open Up About Fixing Their Sprinting Weakness

Sha’Carri Richardson is running again with that Flo-Jo kind of spark! Recently, she became only the third woman to win the Stawell Gift from scratch mark. It was a standout moment, but now the focus is shifting to a key flaw she fixed and, more so, how she fixed it, which is directly tied to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. Coleman is training in the same group as Richardson and, recently, the pair admitted how it’s greatly benefited them.

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The couple sat down for an interview on YouTube, Bruce McAvaney on Bodega Track, where they explained how daily training has them fix their weaknesses together.

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Speaking about training together, Richardson described the experience as both challenging and helpful. She said, “It’s a challenge, but not a bad challenge. It’s challenging because he keeps me on my toes. And I think we do a great job of iron sharpening iron.”

“I’ve been known to be a chaser in a couple of races, so actually the challenge of the stagger makes me more technical and sound, and with that comes great results.”

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For Richardson, the biggest technical weakness is her “start.” Richardson consistently trails early, sitting 4th to 6th before closing, before using her top-end speed to close the gap later in the race. The 2024 Olympic final saw Richardson record a reaction time of 0.221 seconds, which was the slowest in the field. By comparison, winner Julien Alfred reacted in 0.144 seconds.

Christian Coleman is one of the best starters and a former 60m world record holder with a time of 6.34 seconds. The 60m event leaves almost no margin for error. It is all about reaction, drive phase, and explosive acceleration out of the blocks. That is exactly the area where Richardson has been working to improve from Coleman.

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Christian Coleman also explained the dynamic from his side. He said it feels “crazy training with somebody who does the things that I’m trying to learn to do, like so natural.” He added that they are “kind of like the opposite.” He continued, “Like, so she’s like pulling things from me, like in the start. And I’m just like looking at her and pulling things from her when she’s at, you know, getting on top of her run and on top end.”

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Christian Coleman added, “And like the things that she does naturally, like I’m just like still trying to learn. So like we’re able to just help each other. So it’s a good balance.”

Coleman brings the start and early acceleration, while Richardson brings the finish. She is consistently one of the strongest closing sprinters in the world over the final 40 to 60 meters. In the 2023 World Championships, she did not lead early but powered through the field in the second half of the race and finished with one of the strongest closing phases in the final with 10.65s.

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Likewise, Sha’Carri Richardson also helps Coleman to improve his “race ending”. As we saw in the 2023 World Championships 100m final, Coleman got his usual fast start and was among the leaders at around 50-60m. But in the final stretch, Noah Lyles and others closed strongly. Coleman finished 5th in 9.92 after losing ground in the last 30-40m, which has been the main pressure point in his races against the best finishers.

The balance Coleman mentioned did not just happen by chance; it came after a major shift in his career that changed everything about his training setup.

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Why Christian Coleman left his long-time coach after the 2024 trials

For years, Christian Coleman was working under his long-time coach Tim Hall, a setup he stayed with through his college and early professional career. Up until the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Coleman was still under that system. After the Trials in summer 2024, things changed. Coleman made a switch and moved to coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics in Florida, the same training group that includes Sha’Carri Richardson.

Explaining the change, Coleman said, “I feel like I’ve been with the same coach since I was in college… when you get to this level, you need all the attention, fine details every day… I think it was just the right time for both of us.” He also added, “I feel like making that change would give me the best shot… I’ve just got to be mentally, spiritually, and physically aligned.”

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Now in 2026, both train under Dennis Mitchell, yet their 2026 results show how tight elite sprinting remains. In the 2026 Diamond League season, Richardson has continued to stay competitive, including a 4th place finish in Shanghai over 200m behind Shericka Jackson and other top sprinters. Earlier in the season, she was also entered into major 100m events like the Prefontaine Classic, consistently running in the high 10.7 to 10.8 range.

Christian Coleman, meanwhile, also faced a stacked field in Shanghai’s 2026 Diamond League opener. He ran the 100m but finished 8th in a highly competitive race with winner Gift Leotlela clocking 9.97 seconds.

Together, their journey now sits in the same space again, not just as a couple, but as two elite athletes trying to refine every small detail.