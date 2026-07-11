Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Set to Go Against Each Other Once Again

The 51st edition of The Prefontaine Classic was a routine high-class tier meet filled to the depth with prodigious sprinters looking to make their mark, until Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden stepped up to the stage. Just like that, it changed from a mere conversation into a trending topic, one that will get a second chapter in late July.

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The two women will apparently enter the USATF Outdoor Championships in both the 100m and the 200m. However, they’re both undeclared at the moment and still need to confirm their entries in one or both races. If and when they do, it will set the stage for yet another battle that many fans are excited about after their clash in Eugene.

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For years, people have considered the two women as the top American female sprinters. They’ve combined to win a catalogue of honors, including the last four US and the last two world titles. Not just that, Jefferson-Wooden (4 all-time with 10.61) and Richardson (7 all-time with 10.65) sit second and fourth on the US all-time list for the 100m.

There’s no denying that together, the two women represent American sprinting—they proved that in Eugene. Richardson ran her second-fastest time of the season, 10.79, only to watch as Jefferson-Wooden win with 10.78; 0.01 seconds- that’s all that separated them, and that, combined with the latter’s reaction, has set the stage.

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Usually known for being more introverted, Jefferson-Wooden was in a hyped-up mood, celebrating her win emphatically. Her post-race interview even reflected that, as she compared it to a battle.

“It was a fight, literally, to the finish,” Jefferson-Wooden said (via Olympics.com). “But I wanted it more. So I got it…I tried to run a 120m right, not focusing on the line but running through it, and so I feel like that’s why I got the win today.”

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What makes things rather interesting, especially after rumors of a fight, is the fact that they both train under coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics. Sha’Carri Richardson has been there for more than five years, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden joined in 2024. That was after Richardson had some of her best moments, including multiple wins over her rival.

Injuries and off-field issues have affected her career, making her performance in Eugene that much more impressive. It also marked only the third time in Richardson’s career she has broken the sub-10.8 barrier twice in a season. The last time was in 2023 when she won the world title, and before that it was in 2021, when she was disqualified from the Olympics.

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Jefferson-Wooden, on the other hand, enjoyed a rather spectacular 2025. She won 12 out of her 13 races, clocked 10.61 (4 all-time) and won gold in 100, 200 and 4×100 at the 2025 worlds. Richardson, on the flip side, won only the 4x100m gold and no other race in the season. Even then, the 25-year-old Olympic bronze medalist admitted to feeling the pressure this season.

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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reflects on feeling pressure

2025 was undeniably Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s year. She won an unprecedented sprint treble and won all but two meets throughout the season. It was a marvellous display of sprinting, showing the world why she was once so highly rated. That performance, however, came after a lean period in her life, during which the American struggled.

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She made her professional debut in 2023, and Sha’Carri Richardson, already a seasoned pro, consistently beat her. However, a switch to Star Athletics in 2024 gave Jefferson-Wooden a new lease on life. After 5 wins in 2023, she finished 2024 with nearly 10 wins and two Olympic medals.

Then came 2025, and she became one of the sprinters to beat, a title she loved but struggled under. Largely because Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was no longer the woman chasing after the rest; she’s the one being chased. And that kind of pressure takes some time to get used to.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel pressure,” Jefferson-Wooden told Olympics.com. “I did things that haven’t been done before and not only that, I made a lot of people upset by winning, and so you know you have to be able to navigate that as well.

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“I’m so used to being the one that’s doing the hunting because someone who has always been in front of me or ahead of me is already at the top.” Now that I am at the top, I’m not trying to not get too caught up in the fact of worrying about who is coming for me, but because there are still things that I’m chasing as well.”

With both women expected to line up again later this month, Eugene may have only been the opening chapter. The next meeting will reveal whether Richardson can respond or Jefferson-Wooden stays one step ahead.