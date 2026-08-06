Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to Settle Rivalry Alongside 3 Olympic Champions

The memories of the Prefontaine Classic have hardly faded. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden defeated Sha’Carri Richardson by just 0.01 second in Eugene, a finish that fueled growing talk of a feud between the two stars. Now, with that battle still fresh in fans’ minds, Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden are set to go head to head once again. This time, though, they will share the spotlight with three Olympic champions in the women’s 100-meter race.

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Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden will face off again at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland, on August 23. Richardson heads to Poland in her best form in years. The 2023 world 100-meter champion has twice clocked 10.77 this season, her fastest time in four years, and reclaimed the U.S. title in New York last month. Silesia now has her big opportunity to get revenge for her crushing loss to Jefferson-Wooden.

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Melissa, on the other hand, has had another stellar season. The reigning world champion has been one of the most consistent sprinters of 2026, winning the 200 at the U.S. Championships, the Stockholm Diamond League and the Prefontaine Classic with a season-best 21.69. Her only outdoor individual loss was in the 200m final of the Rome Diamond League, where Olympic champion Julien Alfred (21.93) bested her.

Interestingly, Alfred also joins the Silesia field after building impressive momentum of her own. The Saint Lucian sprint star has won her last two 200-meter races and also claimed victory in the 100 meters in Oslo. Adding even more quality to the lineup are Jamaican stars Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

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Jackson, the world No. 1 over 200 meters, has returned to top form after an injury-hit 2025 season. The three-time Diamond League champion opened her campaign with back-to-back 200-meter victories in Xiamen and Shanghai/Keqiao and remains one of the most dangerous sprinters in the field. Meanwhile, Thompson-Herah has an unbeatable pedigree in the field.

The four-time Olympic champion still holds the No. 2 fastest time in history. A three-time Diamond League champion, the 32-year-old will make her first Diamond League appearance in two years.

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With Richardson chasing redemption and Jefferson-Wooden aiming to continue her winning run, the women’s 100 meters in Silesia might be one of the standout races of the Diamond League season. But will their latest duel once again be a springboard to a race feud which has been hogging the sprinting headlines this season?

How Richardson-Jefferson-Wooden feud rumors began

The biggest controversy came on July 4 at the Prefontaine Classic when Melissa Jefferson-Wooden crossed the line in 10.78 seconds, with Richardson just behind in 10.79.

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After the race, Jefferson-Wooden said: “It was a fight literally to the finish, but I wanted it more. So I got it… I tried to run a 120m race, not focusing on the line but running through it, and I feel like that’s why I got the win today.” Many fans interpreted that as a message directed at Richardson, although Melissa never criticized her personally.

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Richardson, meanwhile, spoke confidently afterward, saying she was focused on continuing to build toward the rest of the season rather than dwelling on the defeat.

Weeks later, former Olympian, medalist and commentator Ato Boldon made an unverified declaration during a podcast on YouTube with Jamaican journalist Leighton Levy. Boldon said he had “heard there was an incident involving people in their camps,” adding that “one person from one camp got into a physical altercation with somebody from another camp,” and that the information came from what he described as a “very reliable source.”

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Boldon did not say that Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden were in the middle of any altercation themselves, nor did he name the people involved or provide evidence to support the claim. Coincidentally, both sprinters work under the guidance of coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics in Montverde, Fla.

To date, the alleged incident has not been independently verified, and neither Richardson, Jefferson-Wooden, nor their representatives have publicly addressed Boldon’s remarks.