Sha’Carri Richardson Backs Down Last-Minute From First American 200m Event

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Sha’Carri Richardson’s 2026 season got off to a hot start when she became the first American woman to win the Stawell Gift in Australia, but now the momentum might have shifted. With the first big American 200m race of 2026 starting in just a day, we are now looking at Richardson’s absence.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to compete at the 2026 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, which is one of the key early outdoor meets of the U.S. season. Even the lineup of women’s 200m field was outstanding, but SCR later announced on X that she would not be running the event.

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“Heyy yall! I will not be competing in the 200m this weekend, just the 4x100m relay!“

Sha’Carri Richardson’s change of plan meant she missed a strong 200m field that included Amy Hunt (Olympic relay silver medalist and 200m world silver medalist), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (two-time Olympic 400m champion), Favour Ofili (400m African Games silver medalist), Gina Lückenkemper (three-time Olympian and Olympic relay bronze medalist), Ackera Nugent (2021 World U20 100m hurdles champion), and other top international sprinters.

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But Richardson’s decision is shocking, as she looked in good form.

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As we saw at the Stawell Gift in Australia, she ran 120m on grass and won in 13.15 seconds, overcoming a nine-metre handicap. It was one of her strongest season openers. Her performance also drew reactions from track voices. Erin Brown wrote on X that she looked in “(superb) form” and suggested, “she will end the year as the fastest woman in the world once again.”

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That comparison also brought back memories of her 2023 peak, when she ran 10.65 in the 100m at the World Championships and became world champion, widely seen as the fastest woman of that season. But Sha’Carri Richardson’s 200m best of 21.61 from the same year still stands as one of her strongest marks, and it remains to be seen if she will set a new PB this year.

Now all eyes are shifting toward China, where she hinted at her next step, saying she is “looking forward to opening up in China,” pointing toward early Diamond League meets like Shanghai on May 16, 2026. But what was the exact reason she skipped the 200m, and could it be connected to what Christian Coleman later revealed about his own withdrawal from the same event?

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Sha’Carri Richardson’s training partner, Christian Coleman, also shocks the 200m field with a late pullout

Sha’Carri Richardson’s training partner, Christian Coleman, also stepped away from the 200m at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. Coleman was originally listed on the official entry sheet for the Olympic Development 200m, where he was expected to line up alongside Noah Lyles in heat 1. Still, he ultimately did not start the race.

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Instead, Coleman later confirmed on X, “Still recovering from my Australia trip, I won’t be running the 200 this weekend. Planning on just the doing the 4×100 Saturday. Looking forward to opening up in China in a few weeks.”

Interestingly, his withdrawal came after a mixed start to his own season. Before this, he took part in the Stawell Gift in Australia. But in the semi-final of that race, he struggled to match the staggered field and finished fifth, missing out on the final. The race was eventually won by Olufemi Komolafe, who clocked 11.93 seconds off a five-metre handicap.

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With Coleman stepping away from the 200m at the same meet, attention has now shifted toward his next possible appearances. He is expected to return for the early Diamond League circuit, with Shanghai on May 16, and will race against the big rivals, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, and Kishane Thompson.

But off the track, both Coleman and Sha’Carri Richardson were also scheduled around the same period to appear in an Orange County courtroom on April 16 for a hearing related to earlier speeding charges. However, Richardson was not present as the hearing was postponed, with the next court date now set for June 18, where further updates are expected.

For now, attention shifts back to the track, where both athletes’ next moves in China will set the tone for the rest of their 2026 season.