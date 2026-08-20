Sha’Carri Richardson Clears Up Engaged Rumors Following Photo With Ring

Rumors regarding Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman started to emerge at the World Championships in 2023, during the women’s 4×100 m final. After the U.S. victory, Coleman ran towards Richardson and accidentally knocked her down, a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention. A year later, the rumors turned out to be true as the couple confirmed their relationship. Now, two years later, fresh engagement rumors have surfaced again, but Richardson has pushed them down once more.

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On July 23, Richardson attended a New York Liberty game at Barclays Center during the matchup against the Chicago Sky. She wore a bright orange oversized sweatshirt with a dark knit beanie, while her long, decorated acrylic nails also caught attention. But it was the ring on her finger that sparked the biggest reaction, with fans quickly wondering if she and Coleman had taken the next step in their relationship. Nearly a month later, on August 20, Richardson shut down the speculation herself.

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Sharing the same post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Yall I am not engaged lolll.”

While Richardson has made it clear that the ring does not mean she is engaged, she appears to be enjoying life with Coleman. The couple is now heading into another busy stretch of the track season, with both athletes listed for the Silesia Diamond League in Chorzów, Poland, on August 23.

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Coleman is set to face a loaded men’s 100m field that includes Kayinsola Ajayi, Owen Ansah, Jordan Anthony, Jeremiah Azu, Ronnie Baker, Kenneth Bednarek, Ackeem Blake, Sam Blaskowski, Trayvon Bromell, Andre De Grasse, Emmanuel Eseme, Romell Glave, Lachlan Kennedy, Dominik Kopeć, Gift Leotlela, Oblique Seville and Akani Simbine. Coleman enters with a personal best of 9.76 seconds, the same mark as Bromell, while Bednarek owns a 9.79 PB and Seville a 9.77.

Richardson, meanwhile, is set for one of the most anticipated women’s 100m races of the meeting. She will line up against Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Shericka Jackson, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Zoe Hobbs, Brianna Lyston and Ewa Swoboda. Richardson and Jackson both have personal bests of 10.65, while Jefferson-Wooden owns a 10.61 PB and Alfred has run 10.72.

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So, while Richardson has made one thing clear off the track- she is not engaged- there have been several moments when fans questioned whether she and Christian Coleman were still together.

Breakup rumors and a troubled chapter for Richardson and Coleman

Back in February 2025, fans noticed that Richardson and Coleman had briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram around Valentine’s Day, sparking breakup rumors. Richardson also shared a “Solo” message that added fuel to the speculation, although the two later followed each other again. Then, in June, the rumors returned after fans once again noticed that they had unfollowed each other.

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Richardson posted an Instagram Story while listening to Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself and I,” along with the caption, “Solo. God, Family, That’s all that matters.” She also wrote on X, “One day I’ll receive the love I give out.” The posts were later deleted, but screenshots quickly spread online.

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The couple made headlines again on July 27, 2025, when Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following an altercation with Coleman. The incident reportedly happened near a TSA security checkpoint. According to police reports and surveillance footage, Richardson appeared to grab Coleman’s backpack, shove him into a wall or pillar and throw an object.

A TSA supervisor alerted police, who reviewed the security footage before Richardson was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge. She was booked at South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, and released the following day. However, Coleman did not want to participate further in the investigation and declined to be treated as a victim.

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Rather than publicly turning against Richardson, he later defended her and said he did not believe she should have been arrested. He called the situation a “sucky situation all around” and acknowledged that people can have emotional moments and personal struggles. Despite the breakup rumors and the serious incident, Richardson and Coleman have remained together.