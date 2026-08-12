Sha’Carri Richardson Confirms World Athletics Ultimate Spot Alongside Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Just 0.01 seconds separated Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic. The close call was all that was needed to stir gossip about the two training partners at Star Athletics, including reports of a physical altercation. But now, it seems their rivalry is set to reach a bigger stage at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, as Richardson has shared her invitation to compete in the women’s event.

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On August 11, Richardson took to Instagram to share the news with her 4.4M followers. On her IG Story, she posted a screenshot of a message informing her that the Ultimate Championship had invited her to compete in the 100m in September.

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The message read, “Hey lady, note the ultimate championships just invited you this morning for the hundred meters.” Richardson then appeared to confirm that she had accepted the invitation, writing: “Headed back to Budapest 🙏 See yall there ✨”

Richardson’s route to the event came through the World Rankings quota. She was listed fourth in the women’s 100m qualification standings with 1,335 points, giving her a place among the athletes eligible for an invitation. Also, for Richardson, the trip back to Budapest carries a special meaning.

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It was in the Hungarian capital in 2023 that she announced herself as a world champion and fastest woman by winning the women’s 100m in 10.65 seconds. She held off Shericka Jackson, who finished in 10.72, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took bronze in 10.77. That victory gave Richardson her first global individual title. She also collected bronze in the 200m and helped the United States win gold in the women’s 4x100m relay, giving her three medals from the championships.

Now, Richardson is returning to the same city three years later, but this time with a familiar rival waiting for her.

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Jefferson-Wooden has already secured her place in both the women’s 100m and 200m at the Ultimate Championship after her outstanding 2025 season. At the World Championships in Tokyo, she won the 100m in 10.61 before completing the sprint double with a 21.68 victory in the 200m. Also, World Athletics has named Jefferson-Wooden an “Ultimate Star” and selected her as one of the captains for its Kids’ Athletics Ultimate Challenge.

If the two do meet again, it will be a tale of two rivals that have developed over the past several years. They have met head-to-head for the first time in May 2023 during the Doha Diamond League. Richardson was the winner of that race with a 10.76 in the 100m, while Jefferson-Wooden was 7th with a time of 11.19. A year later, they met again, but with much more to play for.

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At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Richardson won the 100m in 10.71, with Jefferson-Wooden finishing second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry taking third in 10.89. All three secured their places on the U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

Then came the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the two Americans shared the podium. Julien Alfred was the Olympic gold winner in 10.72, with Richardson finishing in silver in 10.87 and Jefferson-Wooden in bronze in 10.92. However, in 2025 things started to change. At the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Jefferson-Wooden reversed the situation and claimed the 100m win with a time of 10.75, while Richardson was ninth in 11.19.

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Then at the 2025 World Championships, Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m in 10.61, while Richardson finished fifth in 10.94. It marked a major change in their rivalry. Then came their latest meeting. At the 2026 Prefontaine Classic, Jefferson-Wooden edged Richardson once again, this time by the smallest possible margin. She ran 10.78, while Richardson clocked 10.79.

Now, the two could meet again at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest from September 11 to 13.