Sha’Carri Richardson Fights Through Disadvantage to Erase Doubts in History Making Race

Doubts had started to follow Sha’Carri Richardson over the last year. Since 2025, the momentum that once defined the former 100m world champ seemed to fade. She missed the World 200m qualification and was beaten to dust in the 100m. Even the start of 2026 did not help, as a brief arrest news in January added more uncertainty around her. But now, Richardson responded in the only way she knows best: winning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Sha’Carri returned to the Stagwell Gift on April 4, she was running her first race in over 6 months. To add to that, she was disadvantaged with a “handicapped” start, with her being the only runner who started at 0 meters. The rest of the field was given a head start.

ADVERTISEMENT

More so, she lined up to run a 120m race (unusual from her 100m one) against 7 other runners in her heat with a -2.0 headwind. 4 of them had a 10-meter head start, while her closest competitor was about 7 meters ahead. It meant she had to run the full distance and chase them down.

Yet Sha’Carri Richardson proved her mettle.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the halfway mark, the handicap had been erased. And with it, Richardson crossed the line first, winning her heat in 13.82 seconds. And her reaction surprisingly showed that she seemed to enjoy the disadvantaged start.

“It felt like a game of tag, like I was a kid again,” she said as per 7 plus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting out I was like, ‘OK I have time and the space’ and I was kind of in my own world for the first 10 metres to really work on things.

“I had a great time, and it just kind of woke my body up with this being the first time running in 2026, it was like, OK, knocking the dust off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the challenge wasn’t just the handicap. As the race was run on grass, not the smooth synthetic surface she is used to. Softer, uneven grounds often demand constant adjustment, making it harder to generate power and maintain balance. Still, Sha’Carri Richardson embraced it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further added, “Chasing everyone actually made me activate and work on my race pattern. So it was a good first race.”

With this run, she moves into the semi-finals set for Monday. If she continues to handle the handicap this well, Richardson could become the third woman to win the Stagwell Gift and take home the $40,000 first prize despite the disadvantaged start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sha’Carri Richardson and Coleman both stand on the brink of Stawell Gift history

Sha’Carri Richardson stepped into the Stawell Gift for the first time in her career. Interestingly, it was a race she had only recently learned about.

“When Emanuel [Hudson, her agent] presented the idea of coming [to Stawell], I definitely thought it was funny and unique. I definitely laughed and giggled before he said, ‘No, I am serious,'” Sha’Carri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now, that challenge is turning into something much bigger. With her heat win, Richardson has moved into the semi-finals and is now within reach of making history.

Before SCR, Melissa Breen did it in 2012, and Bree Rizzo followed in 2025. Interestingly, it was Rizzo herself who interviewed Sha’Carri Richardson after her heat win and asked about that possibility.

“Sitting here talking to you, a little advice you gave me yesterday, a little cheat code, sorry,” Richardson said with a smile. “But I feel very confident in being number three.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That belief, though, will be tested. It will not be easy, especially with runners like Charlotte Nelsen also moving into the semi-finals. Running off a 9.25-meter handicap, she clocked 13.32 seconds, the fastest time among the qualifiers.

Similarly, Christian Coleman won his heat in 12.68sec and now advances to the semis. He feels he has a lot in the tank for the upcoming events, so the next few races would be ones to look out for.