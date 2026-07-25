Sha’Carri Richardson Makes History With Dominant USATF Championships Victory

A year ago, Sha’Carri Richardson left the USATF Outdoor Championships without a spot in the 100m final, her first-round time of 11.07 seconds not fast enough to make the cut. On July 24, in that same stadium, she left no doubt at all.

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Richardson ran 10.77 seconds (+0.9 m/s) to win the women’s 100m national title, becoming the second woman since 2000 to claim three U.S. outdoor 100m titles, joining Carmelita Jeter. Running out of lane five, she didn’t get the quickest start, but she stayed patient, found her rhythm, and began pulling away from the field around the 40-meter mark before using her signature closing speed to seal the win.

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The time matched her own season best, one she had already hit twice this year, and broke the Icahn Stadium women’s 100m record, lowering the previous mark of 10.83 set by Aleia Hobbs in June 2022. Training partner Kayla White finished second in 10.90, with Tamari Davis third in 11.00.

It capped a title collection that now includes 2023 and 2024 alongside this year’s win.

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“It feels phenomenal to be back in a better place. Healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally,” Richardson told NBC Sports after the race. “It shows that hard work pays off.”

The result was not a surprise to those watching Richardson’s season closely. She entered USATF showing signs that she was returning to championship form. In the opening round, she clocked 10.90 seconds, the fastest time of the heats. Also, the absence of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who had defeated Richardson earlier in the season, changed the dynamics of the race and made Richardson the clear favorite heading into the final.

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Still, she had to deliver when the pressure was highest, and she did. But Richardson wasn’t the only story of the night. Noah Lyles had his own statement to make.

Noah Lyles finds his final gear and leaves rivals behind

Noah Lyles came into New York looking to add to an already loaded résumé, even in a season without an Olympics or World Championships to chase. He opened with a 9.97 in his heat, second overall to Christian Coleman’s 9.96.

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In the final, Lyles got a solid start and held with the field through the first half of the race before turning on his closing speed around the 60-meter mark. He crossed first in 9.79 seconds, matching his personal best from the Paris Olympics, for his third U.S. outdoor 100m title. Ronnie Baker took second in 9.88, with Kenny Bednarek third, also in 9.88.

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“Yes sir!” Lyles shouted as he crossed the line, throwing his arms up before sticking out his tongue.

He wasn’t done making noise. Asked about the road ahead to the next World Championships and the 2028 Olympics, Lyles made clear this version of him wasn’t the one to expect.

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“I was just playing around this year,” he said. “I’m scared for y’all next year. I’m real scared, cause y’all not gonna have this nice Noah who goes around and thinks it’s all light, lollygagging and good. Next year I got plans. I got places to run fast.”

That statement will get an early test at the same meet. Lyles is also entered in the 200m at these championships, chasing a record-breaking sixth U.S. title in the event before the weekend is out.