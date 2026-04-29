Sha’Carri Richardson Makes Time Between Track and Field Season For Special Appearance

Sha’Carri Richardson’s on-track schedule may be unpredictable, but her most significant recent appearance happened far from the starting blocks.

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She was scheduled to compete in the 200m at the 2026 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, but she pulled out at the last moment with an unspecified reason. She raced at the Stawell Gift in Australia recently, which may have played a part in her decision, as she manages recovery. Even with these changes in her plans, Richardson continues to balance her role as a founding adviser-owner and shareholder in Athlos. Recently, she made a special appearance for Athlos, but for a good reason.

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On April 29, the official Athlos account shared a video on X featuring Alexis Ohanian and Sha’Carri Richardson at the main stage of the POSSIBLE Miami Beach conference. The event, held from April 27 to April 29, brought together major voices from sports, media, and business. Athlos, an all-women’s track competition project co-founded by Ohanian, used the platform to show its vision for women’s track and field.

The message shared during the event focused on “Why women’s sports are the most electric space in the game right now and preview all of the incredible growth coming to ATHLOS this year.” Even during the panel, Ohanian asked Richardson what makes her most excited about building Athlos.

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Sha’Carri Richardson, without wasting much time, shared, “I think it’s creating a platform for women. It’s showing not even that we’re valued, but that we are competitors, that we have something about us that we want to express. We want to be fashionable. And then also, just like what we’re worth is what we receive.“

This mission is critical in a landscape where women’s sports have historically been undervalued, receiving as little as 10% of global media coverage and a fraction of sponsorship dollars, a reality Athlos aims to change.

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Sha’Carri Richardson has spoken about this before as well. In 2024, seeing all this disparity, she said, “I’d also love to see women receive a similar level of pay to compensate for the same or even larger sacrifice that we put into being professional athletes.” But this time, Athlos is making a direct move to address this.

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The project has introduced higher prize money than many traditional women’s meets, with winners earning around $60,000 per race. In some cases, athletes can earn over $100,000 in a single night depending on how they perform across events. For Richardson, this type of change is one of the reasons she continues with the project despite the busy racing season.

And SCR was further asked about how Athlos could change the culture of track and field. Sha’Carri Richardson shared her belief, “Athlos will be the centerpiece of consistency for track and field. I feel like Athlos is going to create meets, not even just across the world, but centrally in the United States, that are going to create a consistent way for our fans, track fans, to actually be able to see track.” That vision flows into her own season, which has already been anything but steady.

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A crowded 2026 is already testing Sha’Carri Richardson’s race calendar

Sha’Carri Richardson’s 2026 season has not settled into a rhythm. She opened her outdoor year in Australia at the Stawell Gift and made it count. Running the women’s 120m handicap from scratch, she worked her way through the field and won in 13.15 seconds. Back home, her schedule kept shifting. She entered the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, but did not take part in the individual races.

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Instead, Sha’Carri Richardson showed up in the women’s 4x100m relay on April 18, helping the USA White team finish first in 41.70 seconds.

Her schedule gets even more demanding with the Prefontaine Classic in July, followed closely by the USA Outdoor Championships, a crucial meet that will determine the national team and set the direction for her season.

With major championships looming, Richardson’s biggest challenge may be managing the off-track demands that come with being one of the sport’s biggest stars.