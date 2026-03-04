Sha’Carri Richardson Set for Track and Field Return After Disastrous Start to 2026

Sha’Carri Richardson’s 2026 started on a rough note. The sprint star faced a brief run‑in with the law in Florida in January that made headlines, which put her early-season plans on hold. But now, all eyes are on the track as the former 100m world champion is gearing up to make a spectacular return!

Richardson and her partner, Christian Coleman, are making the trip to Stawell to race in Australia’s oldest footrace – the Stawell Gift over the Easter long weekend on April 4-6. It is a grass race, a 120-metre handicapped race around three hours south of Melbourne.

In this race, there are a number of amateur runners who will be starting between 10 and 25 metres before Sha’Carri Richardson, and this puts the Olympic star under pressure immediately. These handicap marks are based on the past 100 m times of each athlete, which is aimed at equalizing raw speed and opportunity.

Such a format has delivered the actual drama in recent years, where tenacious local contestants have stood their ground and even beat Olympians who just ran out of track before the finish line. However, the prize money of such a race is A$40,000. But Richardson is no ordinary entrant.

Since turning pro in 2019, Richardson has made headlines both on and off the track. She holds a 100 m personal best of 10.65 seconds, which ranks her sixth on the women’s all-time list. She backed up that speed with a world championship title in 2023, a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and helped anchor Team USA’s 4×100 m relay to gold.

So, yes, now at 25, she will be the first female Olympic and world champion to compete at the Stawell Gift in its 148-year history. However, Australia’s Cathy Freeman has also competed at Stawell, but in the 400 m handicap race, which she won twice.

At the same time, this event gives Sha’Carri Richardson her first competitive platform of 2026 and a chance to show fans she’s focused back on performance after the disappointing 2025 season

Well, Richardson opened her 2025 with a less‑than-ideal fourth place at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix 100 m, running well off her best time. She also battled an early-season injury that limited her build-up. At the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, she ran a season’s best of 11.03 s to win her 100 m heat and qualify for the semis. She finished fifth in the final with 10.94 s, narrowly missing the podium, but anchored the Team USA 4×100 m relay to gold.

Now, as she returns in 2026, Sha’Carri Richardson has the chance to leave the early legal drama behind her that could have put her season on hold.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s early-season trouble in Florida

On January 29, 2026, Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County, Florida, after deputies reported she was driving 104 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Road 429 near Orlando. Police said she was tailgating, weaving through lanes, and flashing her lights to pass other cars before being pulled over.

Under Florida’s “super speeder” law, dangerously driving over 100 mph can lead to criminal charges. Richardson was booked for speeding and taken to the Orange County Jail. The body camera footage of the stop depicts the tense interaction between Richardson and the officer.

Some of the footage that spreads online shows Sha’Carri Richardson apologising and telling police not to arrest her. “I did not mean to do that. My phone, I didn’t even know my car was speeding,” Richardson said. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer charged her with driving over the speed limit and dangerously.

But in court, Richardson pleaded not guilty. But along with her, her partner, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, was also taken into custody at the scene.

After the Sha’Carri Richardson got arrested, Coleman arrived at the scene in a separate vehicle, a black Jeep. Instead of staying back and letting the police handle the traffic stop, he got out of his car and repeatedly approached the officers while they were trying to complete their duties. Deputies told him to return to his vehicle, but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands to stay in place

Because he didn’t follow police directions, he was charged with resisting an officer without violence. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement also found a glass smoking device with residue believed to be cannabis, which led to a drug paraphernalia charge.

Both competitors were bonded and released the same day, as Sha’Carri Richardson was bonded at $500, and Coleman had a total of about $1,000 in charges.

And now that the legal side is over, Sha’Carri Richardson and Coleman are back to all training and competition.