Sha’Carri Richardson Shares Silver Lining From Final Loss to End 2026 Season

Another 100m final ended without a win for Sha’Carri Richardson. But the American walked away from Budapest with something much more valuable than just a result to analyze. Despite finishing third in the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, the ‘queen’ found some encouragement from an unusual source. She reflected on what she needs to take away from her campaign this year.

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“I think for a while, because I mean my coach keeps saying that, but we’ve been really working on trying to get my first half down to where I almost kind of disrespected my natural talent, which is at the end. So I kind of was like discouraging myself because I wasn’t getting my start down. And I wasn’t finishing my race,” Richardson said after the loss at the final.

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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden took first place in the final, clocking 10.62 seconds. Julien Alfred took the second spot, finishing at 10.74. Richardson took 0.02 seconds longer. She qualified for the finals by clocking 10.75 seconds in the Semifinals. Although she was in the top four, she was still behind her US teammate by 0.02 seconds. While Jefferson-Wooden was significantly faster in the Women’s final.

What stood out for her was her reaction time. Richardson was the slowest among eight finalists with a 0.173-second mark. Jonielle Smith was the fastest with 0.137 seconds, followed by Tina Clayton, the second-fastest with 0.141 seconds.

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But the reaction time isn’t the only reason behind Richardson’s loss. Even Jefferson-Wooden had a comparatively slower start. But she managed to recover in the final half while her training partner fell behind.

“So after listening to some, like honestly, my competitors, Julien [Alfred], telling me to just go be who I am and a lot of support from my system just letting me like you can be who you are and don’t take away from what you do. And still build on it, so I think just getting back into focusing on what I do. And not critiquing myself so hard for what I’m not doing,” Richardson added in an X clip posted.

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That’s some powerful silver lining coming from both her competitor and her own support staff, particularly after the challenges she has faced throughout the year. She finished second (10.79) in the Prefontaine Classic on July 4, just behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Sha’Carri was then third in the Zürich Diamond League on August 27, clocking 10.97 seconds.

She suffered a similar fate in the Brussels Diamond League on September 5. Sha’Carri Richardson had one of her toughest outings in Brussels, where she finished third in 11.02 seconds.

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Although she was faster in Budapest on September 12, it was her fifth defeat. She also navigated hurdles earlier in her outdoor campaign, looking to regain her signature 100m dominance against the world’s absolute best fields.

The 2023 2orld champion isn’t having a good year. While she has found her silver lining, her biggest test comes from one of her teammates.

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A rivalry that repeatedly challenged Sha’Carri

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is her teammate and training partner. But that relationship adds an unusual dimension to their rivalry. They spent a huge amount of time together developing their skills and pushing themselves on the same training ground. Then they go on to compete against each other in international 100m races.

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Jefferson-Wooden’s rise has been quite prominent since her 100m World Championship in Tokyo last year. And in each instance this year, she has come out ahead of Richardson. She was a hundredth of a second faster in Prefontaine. And that was the closest they had been. At Silesia, Jefferson-Wooden was 0.18 seconds ahead, and on Saturday, she won with a 0.14-second cushion.

Zürich witnessed one of the largest gaps as Melissa clocked 10.70 while Sha’Carri took 10.97 seconds. Alfred was the winner in that race, who finished second in Budapest. But while Jefferson-Wooden has been Richardson’s biggest test, Julien has had a friendly and supportive relationship with Richardson.

And the World Athletics Ultimate Championship wasn’t the only instance when Alfred offered some positive words to her competitor. The track and field athlete from Saint Lucia earned Olympic gold in Paris in 2024. Sha’Carri came second. While they competed for one of the biggest honors in the world, Alfred openly admitted that their rivalry is limited to the track only. And she said, “Sha’Carri is a very sweet person.”

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The year brought her a lot of struggles. But with the positive words from one of her biggest competitors turned admirers and the newfound silver lining, Sha’Carri Richardson is hopeful of making a strong comeback.