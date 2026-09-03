Sha’Carri Richardson’s Cryptic Message Leads Fans to Believe Huge Track Career Change is Coming

Just days after Coach Rae suggested that Sha’Carri Richardson could break the elusive 100m world record by leaving her current Florida training camp, another development has given fans fresh reason to question the American star’s future at Star Athletics. World Athletics recently offered a behind-the-scenes look at the training group, but Richardson’s reaction to the footage has now become the bigger talking point, with fans wondering whether her time in Florida could be coming to an end.

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World Athletics released the Iron Sharpens Iron: Ep 2 highlight from its documentary series, which takes viewers inside some of the world’s leading training groups. The latest episode focused on Star Athletics Track Club in Florida, bringing viewers into the training environment shared by several of the sport’s biggest names, including Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

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“TO THE PEOPLE THAT LOVE AND SUPPORT ME, PLEASE DON’T BE FOOLED BY THIS. I’LL GO LIVE LATER & GIVE YALL THE TRUTH,” her message read.

Richardson offered no explanation for what she believed fans were being misled about, nor did she say that she was leaving Star Athletics. Her message was enough, however, to fuel speculation among fans. One commenter on X interpreted her decision to go live as a sign that she had “had enough” and was preparing to leave the camp.

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There is no confirmation that Richardson is considering such a move. But the timing of her message is notable given how long she has been part of Dennis Mitchell’s setup. Richardson joined Star Athletics in 2019 after turning professional following her time at LSU, and the partnership has been behind some of the biggest successes of her career over the past seven years.

The partnership reached another level in 2023. Richardson won the U.S. 100m title in a championship-best 10.65 seconds, added a bronze medal in the 200m and helped the U.S. team win gold in the 4x100m relay. Mitchell’s work with Richardson also earned him the 2023 Nike Coach of the Year award.

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Their success continued at the Paris Olympics the following year, where Richardson won silver in the 100m and helped Team USA defend its Olympic title in the 4x100m relay. With so much success coming from the partnership, the idea of Richardson leaving Star Athletics would appear difficult to explain. But something is drawing the fans’ attention lately. Her growing competition with fellow Star Athletics sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

The two have increasingly found themselves competing against each other in training, with both sprinters working under Mitchell. That rivalry spilled into competition at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic, where Jefferson-Wooden edged Richardson by 0.01 seconds in 10.78. Afterward, Jefferson-Wooden described the race as a “fight” to the finish and said she wanted it more.

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Some fans took those comments as a possible dig at Richardson, adding another layer to the growing attention around the two sprinters. Around the same time, NBC analyst and Olympic medalist Ato Boldon also spoke about an alleged physical altercation within the camp. Boldon did not identify the athletes involved, however, and there is no confirmation that Richardson or Jefferson-Wooden had anything to do with the incident.

Richardson’s message has certainly added fuel to the speculation, but there is still no indication that she has made a decision about her future at Star Athletics. If she does eventually decide to make a change, however, the sprint star would not be short of options. One possibility has already been put forward by Coach Rae, who believes a move to Los Angeles could unlock another level of Richardson’s potential.

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Coach Rae believes Los Angeles could unlock Richardson’s world-record potential

Richardson entered the world-record conversation in 2023 when she won the World Championship 100m title in 10.65 seconds, putting herself among the fastest women the event has ever seen. The performance raised the possibility that she could eventually challenge Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49-second world record, but Richardson has not matched that 2023 mark since.

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Her 2026 season has offered some encouragement that she may be moving back toward that level. She dipped below 10.80 again with a 10.77 victory at the USATF Championships before clocking 10.79 at the Prefontaine Classic. The times are still some distance from Griffith-Joyner’s record, but they have given Richardson a stronger platform from which to build.

With Richardson showing signs of a return to her best, Coach Rae has already floated one possible way for her to take the next step. He believes leaving her current Florida setup and working with legendary sprint coach John Smith in Los Angeles could put Richardson in position to finally challenge Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record.

“She go out to L.A. She’s breaking the world record, bro,” Rae said on Rae’s Take.

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When co-host Edwards questioned why Richardson would need to make such a drastic change, Rae pointed to the potential of her top-end speed under a different training environment.

“She go to L.A., she go to 10.48,” he responded.

For now, there is no confirmation that Richardson intends to leave Star Athletics, and Los Angeles remains only a possibility raised by Coach Rae. With the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest now approaching, attention will turn to Richardson’s next move, both on the track and away from it.