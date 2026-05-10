Silver Medalist Withdraws from Olympic 100m Rematch Days Before Shanghai Diamond League

After the Paris 2024 Olympic 100m final, where Kishane Thompson missed gold by just 0.005 seconds and said it “shook my existence,” that race became one of the most talked-about finishes in Olympic history. All eight runners finished under 10 seconds. Soon after, fans started hoping for a rematch, and it looked close to happening at the 2026 Diamond League in Shanghai, as most of the Olympic field was set to return, except Noah Lyles. But just days before the event, the Olympic silver medallist withdrew from the event.

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Kishane Thompson has pulled out of the 100m according to the Diamond League’s official website, as revealed on May 10. However, no reason was disclosed for his sudden withdrawal from the event scheduled on 16 May 2026. The timing hits harder because Shanghai already felt like a place of unfinished business for him. In 2025, he finished second there in 9.99 seconds, just behind Akani Simbine’s 9.98, another race decided by a blink. This year’s meeting was thus a time to turn the page.

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Nevertheless, the Shanghai lineup is still quite solid. Kenneth Bednarek with a best of 9.79, Trayvon Bromell at 9.76, Christian Coleman at 9.76, Lachlan Kennedy at 9.96, Gift Leotlela at 9.87, Ferdinand Omanyala at 9.77, Akani Simbine at 9.82, Letsile Tebogo at 9.86, and Xie Zhenye at 9.97. However, despite Shanghai losing its original storyline, the season is far from over.

Attention now turns to the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Xiamen on 23 May, where Kishane Thompson is scheduled to participate next. But the star’s availability is in question given his mysterious withdrawal. If he makes it to the Xiamen event, he will line up against Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, reigning Diamond League 100m champion Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Trayvon Bromell, Akani Simbine, and Gift Leotlela.

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Thompson has already had good form in the 2025 Diamond League season with victories at Eugene and Silesia and a second-place result at Keqiao. Tebogo, who won the 200m last year at Doha and Eugene. Meanwhile, in the early season, Simbine proves to be a proven starter, having come from the top in that Xiamen race last year with a time of 9.99.

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Coleman, Bromell, and Bednarek continue to be major stars in the sprint category: 26 Diamond League victories and six Diamond Trophies are split between the three.

So, yes, even if Shanghai is just losing one storyline, it is gaining another layer of rivalry in the hurdles.

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Karsten Warholm returns to Shanghai for high-pressure hurdles

Karsten Warholm, the reigning Diamond League champion, is back to head the 300m hurdles competition. Looking back on his connection with the venue, he said, “Winning the Shanghai Diamond League for the first time in my career last year was such a great feeling in front of the Chinese fans. I look forward to a great battle!”

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The three-time world champion arrives after another strong season, including a world-leading 47.28 in the 400m hurdles at this same meeting in 2025, but he will be challenged this time.

As Alison dos Santos, a two-time Diamond League champion with a personal best of 33.38 in the 300m hurdles, and Trevor Bassitt, a world champion and world bronze medallist with a best of 34.65, will also be part of the event. Even without the 100m original clash, the Warholm vs Shanghai clash is still leaving the city teeming with tension.