Sprint Giants Collide as Noah Lyles Headlines Stacked Paris Diamond League 100m

Noah Lyles returns to the Paris Diamond League for the first time since winning 100m gold at the event in 2023. While the reigning Olympic 100m champion, who won his hardware in this same city in 2024, may be headlining the event, he’s also looking at a stacked field of challengers in Trayvon Bromell, Akani Simbine, and Ferdinand Omanyala. However, these aren’t the only accomplished names in the startlist.

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The quartet will also be joined by Emmanuel Eseme, Jeremiah Azu, Jordan Anthony, and Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs. All eyes will be on Lyles, especially after the 28-year-old’s recent outings. Despite the late start to his 2026 outdoor season because of his wedding in April, Lyles has won all six races he has participated in. That includes a big Diamond League win in Rome as he flew to the finishing line, stopping the clock with 9.88. It marked his best time in the 100m since winning Olympic gold with 9.79.

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In fact, Noah Lyles sent a message to his rivals ahead of the upcoming race on June 28, setting a new world record in the 150m at the Ostrava Golden Spike. Lyles clocked in at 14.67 seconds on June 16, beating Sinesipho Dambile (14.78) and 18-year-old sensation Gout Gout (14.96) for the record. However, he isn’t the only one coming off a big win, as Akani Simbine beat Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala at the FKB Games 100m final. The 30-year-old lost in the final, finishing fifth behind the South African, clocking his worst time of the season at 10.13. Meanwhile, Simbine registered 10.08.

It wasn’t the result Omanyala expected after qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. The 30-year-old was on a streak, winning his previous three races and finishing second in the Shanghai DL before dropping to 8th in Rome. However, in comparison to his 2025 season, his 2026 season is already looking up. Especially given the fact that he bore zero sub-10s in 2025 and has already registered five of them this season. Besides Simbine and Omnayala, Trayvon Bromell is also looking to hand Lyles a big loss in Paris and enters the Diamond League in fine form.

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The American recently won the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix in June, clocking 9.85 seconds in the 100m. It’s his fastest time since he registered 9.84 at the USA Championships in 2025, and he is entering the French capital with a better time than either Simbine or Omnayala. Other than the prime contenders for the Paris DL title, Jodan Anthony is also in decent form. The American sprinter finished fifth at the Golden Spike in the 100m event in the Czech Republic, where Lyles set the 150m record.

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Yet, despite all the intrigue surrounding the challengers, the Paris Diamond League remains a venue of special significance for Lyles.

Noah Lyles reflected on competing in Paris

Few athletes have done as well as Noah Lyles has, especially when it comes to racing in Paris. The American has run only four times in the French and walked away with a medal every time he’s made it to the final of any event. Besides winning the 100m Diamond League race in 2023, winning gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m at the Paris Olympics, he has another Diamond League gold medal from 2019. That year, the 28-year-old won the Paris Diamond League 200m race, clocking 19.65 in late August.

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Noah Lyles spoke about his experience of racing in Paris in March 2026, when he added the Paris Diamond League and Tokyo’s Golden Grand Prix on his calendar.

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“I’ve been to Paris on three previous occasions, and I have fond memories of all of them,” Lyles said, according to the Diamond League’s official website. “The atmosphere at the Stade de France two years ago was simply incredible. I still remember the furore of the crowds in the stands; it was crazy! Given that I’ve won each time I’ve competed at the Charléty, I just love this venue. I’m sure my run will be fast, very fast!”

Lyles has proven that he meant what he said in March with his most recent outing. Whether being very fast will be enough to beat the challengers on the field on June 28 remains to be seen. However, Noah Lyles arrives in Paris with momentum and confidence, and is clearly the favorite to win gold.