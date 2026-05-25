“Still Get Destroyed” Olympic Medalist Warns Gout Gout Before Enhanced Games

“Destroyed” is certainly a bold word to throw at a teenager who has already broken Usain Bolt’s U16 and U20 world records. At just 17, Gout Gout has gone under 10 seconds in the 100m twice in the same day, the kind of thing that turns heads from Brisbane to the world stage. An Olympic medalist offering advice before issuing a challenge is one thing. Doing it to someone the sport already considers the next great is another entirely.

Yet, that’s Fred Kerley for you. The 31-year-old, who has been banned for two years for whereabouts failures, is currently targeting Bolt’s 100m record at the Enhanced Games. And he believes, Gout Gout needs to join him at the event to see what the world’s best can do.

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“I have seen him [Gout]. He’s the next up. He’s the future of the sport, and with the next generation,” Kerley said, as per the Daily Mail. “It’s all about what he believes in. Anybody can compete [at the Enhanced Games]. If you [Gout] want to come, come. You’ll still get destroyed.

“He’s a kid. There would be so much in his head. I don’t think he can handle the pressure.”

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It’s a curious statement, albeit with a kernel of truth. At the professional level, Gout Gout debuted with a sensational victory. At the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, the then 17- year-old, shocked the world by winning the 200m event and setting an Australian national record of 20.02 seconds

However, the 18-year-old struggled at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he was knocked out in the semi-final. At Worlds, Gout ran 20.36 in semis after 20.23 in heats. However, that time fell well short of the qualifying spots, with Bryan Levell and Letsile Tebogo finishing first and second. They clocked 19.78 and 19.95, leaving the teenager well behind in the process.

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But it wasn’t all warnings from Kerley, as he also praised the 18-year-old budding sprint superstar and had some words of inspiration for him.

“Don’t look at social media. Stay positive and keep on training to be the best you are. He’s a nice, fantastic athlete. He’s just got to handle the pressure,” Kerley added.

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Yet, Gout has been laser-focused and recovered from his setback in 2025. So much so that he started the 2026 season superbly, breaking records. That was kicked off with the Bolt’s U20 record in the 200m, clocking 19.67 at the Australian Championships.

World Athletics and Australian Athletics have since ratified it as a U20 and national record. Yet Kerley isn’t the first to question Gout Gout; Erin Brown, a track-and-field TikToker, questioned Gout’s times too.

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“Never trust a time run in Australia or New Zealand,” Brown said in a video posted on his official X account. “The sh** will always be fake and never replicated anywhere else because it’s going to be windy despite whatever the wind gauge says.”

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He went on to use Tommy Te Puni, a New Zealand sprinter who also broke the national 200m record, as an example. Te Puni ran his fastest time ever, clocking 20.35s, yet Brown believes that they did not measure the wind properly. He wasn’t done, pointing to the entire field dropping their personal bests during Gout’s record-breaking run.

Yet, those questions were asked and answered the moment World Athletics and other organizations ratified the time. As for Kerley’s questions? Well, that will soon be answered at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 10.

Gout Gout to make his senior Diamond League debut in Oslo

With the first two legs of the Diamond League over and done with, all eyes have turned towards Doha for leg three. However, in all probability, the spotlight will be on Oslo and leg 6 when Gout Gout makes his senior Diamond League debut. The 18-year-old phenom has done relatively well at his junior meets so far, and that success includes the Diamond League as well.

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He won his first race on the Diamond League circuit last season, beating his rivals in the U23 200m in Monaco last season. Now, his first senior DL appearance will be up against Letsile Tebogo, Alexander Ogando, and Courtney Lindsey, among others, in Oslo. However, the spotlight will be on the battle between Gout and Tebogo, especially after the latter beat the former in 2025.

That happened in Gout Gout’s first major senior meet at the 2025 worlds, and in 2026, the 18-year-old will get two chances to beat the Olympic silver medalist. The first will be at the Bislett Games on June 10 and then at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4. In between that, the Australian phenom will be facing Noah Lyles at the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 16.

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It marks a tough run of races for Gout, and yet, it’s likely something he’s been chasing after his entire career. The fact that he has been training with Lyles since the Australian Championships does make things rather interesting, though. That is especially after the American sprinter complimented the teenager recently.

“Gout, he’s a really good kid. He came over to train with us last year for about two weeks and then did the same thing this year,” Lyles said, as per Olympics.com.

“I’m just teaching as much as I can in two weeks. He absorbs a lot of information, and he wants to be the best. He’s eager – and that’s really good to see, and it’s really fun to see that youthful spirit again.”

The Bislett Games in Oslo on June 10 is where the advice ends, and the answer begins. Kerley can call it destruction, and yet Gout Gout will call it a starting point.