“Stop Playing Opossum”: Noah Lyles Hits Back After 200m Olympic Champion’s Teasing Warning Ahead of 2027 Season

Remember the race when Noah Lyles defeated Letsile Tebogo at the Golden Gala Diamond League meeting in Rome on June 4, 2026? Lyles won the men’s 100m in 9.88 seconds, while Tebogo finished third in 9.95 seconds, just behind Emmanuel Eseme. Moments after his victory, Lyles confidently declared, “I had a great finish. I can go again. Who wants to go?” Now, with the 2027 season approaching, Tebogo seems ready to turn the tables as he sends a warning to the American sprinter. But Lyles was quick to fire back with a cheeky remark.

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On November 5, the Botswana sprinter took to X to share a message directed at Lyles and fellow American Kenny Bednarek. “The 2027 season is coming, and the battle is already on. Always respect to @kenny_bednarek, @LylesNoah but you better be ready to chase 🔋,” Tebogo wrote. However, Lyles was not going to let the challenge pass without a response.

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The American sprinter replied directly to Tebogo, writing, “Oh, did you decide you want to stop playing opossum and actually run through the line…. That would be nice.” With the opossum reference, Lyles appeared to be taking a dig at Tebogo’s habit of easing up before crossing the finish line. Rather than matching his rival’s confident warning, Lyles chose to question his racing approach. Their exchanges are not new.

The two athletes have already had some memorable moments, particularly at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Tebogo defeated Lyles in the men’s 200m final, clocking 19.46 seconds to claim Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.62 seconds, while Lyles took bronze in 19.70 seconds.

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Tebogo also made headlines after that victory when he was asked whether he could become the new face of athletics. He responded, “I can’t be the face of athletics because I’m not an arrogant or a loud person like Noah.” The remark quickly made headlines and added a personal edge to their rivalry, although Lyles later congratulated Tebogo on his historic achievement.

The two sprinters crossed paths again in 2025, but this time Lyles had the upper hand. At the Monaco Diamond League meeting in July, the American defeated Tebogo in the 200m with a time of 19.88 seconds. He followed that victory with another win over the Botswana star at the Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 28, clocking 19.74 seconds to claim his sixth career Diamond League trophy.

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Despite those defeats, Tebogo was not convinced that Lyles had gained the upper hand in their rivalry. After the Zurich race, he suggested that the American had become more cautious since their Olympic showdown in Paris. “I think for now, he is more humble. He knows what can happen in the sport. He wins today, tomorrow he can lose it,” Tebogo said.

He also pointed to a change in Lyles’ public attitude, adding, “I believe since Paris, he has been humble; he has not been talking so much.” Tebogo went on to suggest that Lyles had become more aware of the competition around him. “I believe the more he is afraid of the other athlete. Now he is just more calm, we are really balanced at the moment,” he said.

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Now, with Tebogo sending another warning ahead of the 2027 season and Lyles responding with his familiar confidence, their rivalry has found a new talking point. Their next meeting on the track will give both sprinters another opportunity to prove themselves. However, Lyles is already looking beyond his rivalry with Tebogo, as he has some major personal targets for the upcoming season.

Noah Lyles reveals ambitious plans for 2027 with American records

One of Noah Lyles’ biggest ambitions is to break the American 100m record of 9.69 seconds, set by Tyson Gay in 2009. Lyles has a personal best of 9.79 seconds, leaving him just 0.10 seconds away from the national record. He also holds the American 200m record of 19.31 seconds, which he set in 2022. Speaking about his ambitions, Lyles made it clear that he is not putting a ceiling on what he can achieve.

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“I don’t like to put limits on myself. In my head, American records definitely come in, reaching the stars, going after anything and everything,” he said. His confidence grew after he recorded two 9.7-second performances at the 2026 US Championships.

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Lyles is also planning to change his approach to the sport. After balancing racing with media appearances and promotional commitments, the American wants to devote more time to competing during the next two seasons. “I’m putting a lot more focus on more running and a lot less appearances,” he explained.

For Lyles, however, 2027 is not just about breaking records or collecting more victories. He sees the season as an important step towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he hopes to defend his Olympic 100m title in front of a home crowd. He summed up his plans with a clear statement: “2027 is the building block for 2028.” Lyles and his team were also planning to meet in November 2026 to map out their approach to the next two seasons.

He will also be looking to maintain his success at the World Championships. Lyles claimed his fourth consecutive men’s 200m world title in Tokyo in 2025, matching Usain Bolt’s achievement. With American records, another global title, and the Los Angeles Olympics on his mind, Lyles has plenty to work towards in 2027.