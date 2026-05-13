Suspended Former World Record Holder Charged with Tampering in Doping Controversy

Kenyan athletics in 2026 is still dealing with fresh doping cases, and the pressure on the sport is not easing! Just a couple of months ago, 27 Kenyan athletes were suspended for doping-related issues. A fresh charge was levied against Kibiwott Kandie, a 29-year-old Kenyan long-distance runner, already under suspension. The new charge, if proven, would complete the fall from grace for the once Half Marathon record holder.

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On May 12, Kandie received a notice of charge that includes an additional violation related to “tampering or attempted tampering with doping control procedures” from the AIU(Athletics Integrity Unit). According to the AIU charter, tampering usually involves interfering with the testing or doping control process, including during the prosecution of a case.

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Kandie was first charged in August 2025 for failing to submit a doping sample. That violation was described as evading, refusing, or failing to submit to sample collection. He has been under suspension since March 13, 2026, potentially serving a four-year suspension. With the new charge added, it can turn into an 8-year ban if both charges are proven.

Before this controversy, Kandie was one of the biggest names in road running. He rose to global attention in 2020 when he broke the 58-minute barrier at half marathons. At that time, he won the Valencia Half Marathon in a world record time of 57:32, breaking Geoffrey Kamworor’s previous mark of 58:01. That performance puts him at No. 3 on the all-time list behind Jacob Kiplimo (57:20) and Yomif Kejelcha (57:30), who bettered the record in 2026 and 2024, respectively.

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He also won silver in the men’s race at the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships by clocking 58:54. And he later added a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Even his personal best in the 10,000m stands at 26:50. However, in 2025, Kandie raced only a few times. His last notable results were a sixth-place finish at the Kenyan Cross Country Championships.

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Since then, his career has been on hold as the disciplinary process continues. Interestingly, on the same day, another 27-year-old Kenyan runner also faced a ban.

Blood profile irregularities lead to a four-year ban for Hillary Chepkwony

Hillary Kipchirchir Chepkwony holds a personal best of 58:53 at the 2023 Valencia Half Marathon. However, he has now been sanctioned after an Athlete Biological Passport review flagged irregularities in his blood profile.

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Between September 2022 and January 2025, 17 blood samples were collected from the athlete. However, samples 14 and 15, taken in August 2024, revealed the key markers of violation. Consequently, two separate Joint Expert Panels concluded that the pattern in his biological data made blood manipulation or the use of substances such as EPO highly likely.

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The AIU confirmed that Chepkwony was provisionally suspended. And later charged for a violation involving a prohibited method under the ABP system.

“The Athlete is sanctioned with a period of Ineligibility for a period of four (4) years, until 7 December 2029, taking into account the Provisional Suspension served to date. All competitive results of the Athlete are Disqualified since 24 August 2024, and include the forfeiture of any medals, titles, points, prize money, and prizes since that date,” the ruling read.

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Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has a zero tolerance policy, as even elite athletes like National 400 metres hurdles champion, Wiseman Were, and former Boston Marathon and Chicago Marathon champion Rita Jeptoo were banned and their titles were stripped.