Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Busts Myth Around “Bad Word” Amid Track and Field Career Break

Since joining the U.S. Olympic team at just 17 in 2016, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has spent nearly ten years living and breathing track and field, doing the same things over and over again: training and racing. And that dedication brought her 4 Olympic gold medals. But in early 2026, she announced her pregnancy, and that meant taking a break. For an athlete whose identity has been built around constant competition, taking a break might seem “bad,” but McLaughlin-Levrone is proving otherwise.

Honored as a TIME Women of the Year 2026 recipient, Sydney revealed how she’s spending this chapter of her life and taking care of herself.

In a video shared by Time, she said, “Honestly, just rest. You know, rest is not a bad word.”

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Sydney continued, “Especially as an athlete, you always want to be working, so just relaxing, taking care of myself, making sure I’m sleeping enough, eating enough.”

She even praised her husband, Andre Levrone Jr., by saying, “My husband’s doing a great job taking care of us, so we’re good.”

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Sydney’s pregnancy news and consequent break have come four years into her marriage to Andre Levrone Jr., and it’s a chapter she’s long looked forward to.

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However, before pregnancy, Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone’s life was intense. When she was preparing for competitions like the 2024 Olympics, she trained hard with strength work, balance and core sessions, speed days, longer runs, and two rest days a week. “My trainer always says, ‘Prehab, not rehab,’” she explained.

But in 2025, Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone admitted to having “baby fever,” and even earlier, she had hinted at her plans for family: “I mean, there’s a lot of things I think that come to mind. Um, obviously, I would love to be a mom. I would love to, uh, raise a family with my husband, who’s studying to be a pastor.”

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But even then, she always respected downtime. Again in 2025, she revealed: “I definitely want to take a moment just to enjoy, breathe and take some time off…Freedom is the relaxation for me.”

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Now, after years of a high-pressure career, Sydney is finally taking the time to rest, enjoy life, and focus on herself and her growing family. But this doesn’t mean Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone has given up on her career anytime soon.

Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone plans to return stronger after pregnancy

For Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone, setbacks have never meant the end. After missing the 2023 World Athletics Championships due to a knee injury, she didn’t give up. Soon after, she took time to recover and returned to the track stronger than ever. Even at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she not only defended her Olympic title in the 400 m hurdles but also shattered the world record with 50.37 seconds.

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For someone of her caliber, even pregnancy won’t stop her from aiming high, and that’s how she is planning her return to track.

“I am currently pregnant for the first time. So that’s gonna be a new hurdle coming off of that and coming back for L.A. I am excited to come back from that…I will continue to strive to push the bounds if it’s possible to keep advancing marks on the track and to inspire my future daughter…”

However, Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone is also leaning on the experience of some of the sport’s most accomplished athlete mothers like Allyson Felix, Shelly‑Ann Fraser‑Pryce, and Nia Ali.

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“[They are all] amazing mums and amazing athletes who were able to come back and compete at a high level. It’s very encouraging just to know that there’s a community there.”

She adds: “There’s a lot of women who have done it before me; it’s not anything new.” With rest, family and future goals in mind, Sydney McLaughlin‑Levrone proves that even a pause for pregnancy can become part of a champion’s journey!